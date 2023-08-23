Former Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell surrenders in Georgia case

Share on email (opens in new window)

Sidney Powell speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 19, 2020. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell turned herself in at the Fulton County jail on Wednesday after being charged in Georgia for alleged efforts to subvert the state's 2020 election results, according to the jail's online database.

Driving the news: Powell, whose charges include violating Georgia's racketeering law and conspiracy to commit election fraud, surrendered ahead of the Friday deadline set by the district attorney.

Powell is one of Trump's 18 co-defendants and joined his inner circle during his final days in the White House to try to keep him in office, despite his election loss.

She helped spread baseless conspiracy theories about voter fraud in the days after the 2020 election — and the campaign eventually sought to distance itself from her.

Details: Powell agreed to a bond of $100,000 in the Georgia case, according to a Wednesday consent order.

What to watch: Trump, who faces 13 counts in the Georgia indictment, said he plans to surrender on Thursday.

"I will proudly be arrested tomorrow afternoon in Georgia," he wrote on his Truth Social account Wednesday.

