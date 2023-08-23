Updated 26 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Trump says he'll "proudly be arrested" tomorrow in Georgia
Former President Trump plans to surrender on Thursday ahead of a Friday deadline in the Fulton County indictment.
Why it matters: Trump is planning to skip the first Republican primary debate on Wednesday — and his looming surrender is likely to overshadow any of his GOP rivals who break through on stage.
Driving the news: "I will proudly be arrested tomorrow afternoon in Georgia," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.
- Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis gave Trump and his 18 co-defendants until noon on Friday to surrender to authorities in the case.
The big picture: Trump was charged last week with 13 counts in the probe into his alleged efforts to flip Georgia's 2020 election results.
- The most sweeping count that Trump faces in Georgia relates to a mobster statute, Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO).
- Some of Trump's co-defendants in the case have already surrendered this week ahead of the deadline, including conservative lawyer John Eastman and bail bondsman Scott Hall.
- Trump's bail has been set at $200,000 in the Fulton County prosecution, and he's been ordered to abide by rules on his use of social media.