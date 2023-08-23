Trump says he'll "proudly be arrested" tomorrow in Georgia

Share on email (opens in new window)

Former President Trump arrives for a rally at the Steer N' Stein bar at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 12 in Des Moines, Iowa. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Former President Trump plans to surrender on Thursday ahead of a Friday deadline in the Fulton County indictment.

Why it matters: Trump is planning to skip the first Republican primary debate on Wednesday — and his looming surrender is likely to overshadow any of his GOP rivals who break through on stage.

Driving the news: "I will proudly be arrested tomorrow afternoon in Georgia," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis gave Trump and his 18 co-defendants until noon on Friday to surrender to authorities in the case.

The big picture: Trump was charged last week with 13 counts in the probe into his alleged efforts to flip Georgia's 2020 election results.