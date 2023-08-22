Trump’s new cuffs: Court rules on his social media
Former President Trump's bail has been set at $200,000 in Georgia's sweeping racketeering case, and he's got new rules limiting his use of social media to intimidate any potential witnesses or co-defendants.
Why it matters: The former president faces a mountain of legal troubles that are already burning through his presidential campaign's war chest.
- "The Defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice," according to the order.
- Trump had already warned one witness — former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan — against testifying to the Fulton County grand jury.
- "The above shall include, but are not limited to, posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media," per Trump's order.
- The order also forbids him from communicating about the case with his 18 co-defendants, except through their lawyers.
Trump must pay 10% of the bail amount — $20,000 — when he surrenders to authorities and is booked at the Fulton County jail.
- Trump and his co-defendants have until Friday at noon to surrender, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said.
Zoom in: Trump's $200,000 bond is the largest of any of the consent orders released on Monday.
- Two co-defendants, lawyers John Eastman and Kenneth Chesebro, both agreed to a $100,000 bond on Monday.
- Georgia-based lawyer Ray Smith agreed to a $50,000 bond and Georgia bail bondsman Scott Hall agreed to a $10,000 order, per the consent orders.
- Eastman, Chesebro, Smith and Hall also had rules surrounding witness intimidation in their consent orders, but none of them mentioned posts on social media.
Trump, who has a track record of trying to influence witnesses, has also been warned by the federal judge overseeing the 2020 election conspiracy case against making statements that could intimidate witnesses.
- "The more a party makes inflammatory statements about this case, which could taint the jury pool … the greater the urgency will be that we proceed to trial quickly," Judge Tanya S. Chutkan said during a hearing earlier this month.
Zoom out: Trump was charged last week with 13 counts, including a mobster statute, Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO).
- A spokesperson for the former president's campaign did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.
Editor's note: This story will be updated with additional details throughout.