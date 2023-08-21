Skip to main content
Trump's bail set at $200,000 in Georgia 2020 election case

Erin Doherty
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves after speaking to supporters during a political rally while campaigning for the GOP nomination in the 2024 election at Erie Insurance Arena on July 29, 2023 in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Former President Trump at Erie Insurance Arena on July 29 in Erie, Pennsylvania. Photo: Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Former President Trump's bail has been set at $200,000 in the Fulton County prosecution over his alleged efforts to subvert 2020 election results in Georgia.

Driving the news: The Monday court filing, signed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Trump's lawyers, also includes strict conditions on witness intimidation.

  • "The defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice," per the court filing.
  • "The above shall include, but are not limited to, posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media," the order adds.

The big picture: Trump and 18 of his c0-defendants in the case are due to surrender to authorities at the Fulton County Courthouse by 12 pm ET on Friday.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

