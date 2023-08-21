Updated 17 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Trump's bail set at $200,000 in Georgia 2020 election case
Former President Trump's bail has been set at $200,000 in the Fulton County prosecution over his alleged efforts to subvert 2020 election results in Georgia.
Driving the news: The Monday court filing, signed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Trump's lawyers, also includes strict conditions on witness intimidation.
- "The defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice," per the court filing.
- "The above shall include, but are not limited to, posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media," the order adds.
The big picture: Trump and 18 of his c0-defendants in the case are due to surrender to authorities at the Fulton County Courthouse by 12 pm ET on Friday.
Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.