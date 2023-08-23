Rudy Giuliani surrenders in Georgia 2020 election case

Rudy Giuliani leaves the U.S. District Court on May 19 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani surrendered to authorities at the Fulton County jail on Wednesday as part of the sprawling Georgia election interference case, according to the jail's online database.

Why it matters: Giuliani, one of former President Trump's 18 co-defendants in the case, turned himself in ahead of the Aug. 25 deadline and just a day before Trump's own planned surrender.

The big picture: Giuliani is facing 13 charges stemming from alleged efforts to flip Georgia's 2020 election results, including for allegedly violating Georgia's racketeering law, known as RICO — a law he once championed.

Giuliani appeared before Georgia legislators in December 2020, outlining false claims of voter fraud in the state and urging legislators to appoint their own slates of presidential electors to certify a Trump victory.

Giuliani's lawyers reached a $150,000 bond agreement with prosecutors ahead of his surrender, per CNN.

What he's saying: Giuliani told reporters Wednesday morning that he was feeling "very, very good" about heading to Georgia to surrender, adding he felt "like I'm defending the rights of all Americans, as I did so many times a as a United States attorney."

