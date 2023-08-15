Here are Trump's 18 co-defendants in the Georgia indictment

Clockwise from top left: Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, and Mark Meadows. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc, Eric Lee/Bloomberg, David Swanson/Bloomberg, Drew Angerer via Getty Images

Former President Trump's indictment Monday by an Atlanta-area grand jury over his alleged efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election results highlights a wide cast of characters connected to the probe.

Why it matters: This is Trump's fourth indictment, adding to an increasingly complex web of legal challenges even as he remains a frontrunner in the 2024 Republican presidential primaries.

The indictment unveiled by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, following a years-long investigation, charged Trump and 18 others with criminal racketeering.

Those charged have until noon Friday, Aug. 25, to surrender.

Here's who is named:

West Wing

Donald Trump: The GOP presidential frontrunner faces a total of 13 counts, including soliciting the then-Georgia House Speaker David Ralston and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to break their oaths of office with regard to overturning the election.

Willis' probe looked into phone calls placed by Trump and his allies to Georgia state officials, efforts to organize a slate of fake electors in Georgia, and false claims of election fraud.

Mark Meadows: As former White House chief of staff, Meadows was a close Trump ally and part of the Jan. 2021 phone call to Raffensperger in which Trump told the Georgia secretary of state to "find" the necessary votes for him to win.

He was also in contact with members of Congress about efforts that could influence the election, Politico previously reported.

Meadows visited Georgia in Dec. 2020 while the state was carrying out an audit of absentee ballot signatures.

Trump's legal team

John Eastman: Eastman, a former Trump lawyer, championed the legal theory that Trump used to pressure his Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the election results.

Between Jan. 4 and Jan. 7, 2021, Eastman sent 101 emails in which he discussed various methods to bar Congress from certifying the 2020 election results

Eastman testified before Georgia lawmakers in Dec. 2020 that they had the authority to replace the Democratic party's slate of electors, per CNN.

Rudy Giuliani: The former Trump lawyer was among the witnesses compelled to testify before the Atlanta special purpose grand jury.

Giuliani appeared before Georgia legislators in December 2020, outlining false claims of voter fraud that questioned Biden's victory in the state and urging legislators to appoint their own slates of presidential electors to certify a Trump victory.

Sidney Powell: Powell is a former attorney for the Trump campaign who helped spread baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 election being stolen.

Kenneth Chesebro: Chesebro, an attorney who was advising the Trump campaign, is credited with being the first lawyer to suggest that slates of fake pro-Trump electors could try to get recognized by Congress on Jan. 6.

Jeffrey Clark: A former Trump Department of Justice official, Clark supported Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Clark wrote an unsent letter in Dec. 2020 to Georgia officials that stated that falsely claimed the Justice Department had "identified significant concerns" that would affect the state's 2020 election results.

Of note: Several of those named in the indictment — including Powell, Clark, Giuliani, Chesebro and Eastman — are widely believed to be one of Trump's six unidentified conspirators in the Justice Department's Jan. 6 probe.

Trump campaign

Ray Smith

Michael Roman

Georgia's fake electors

David Shafer

Shawn Still

Cathy Latham

Coffee County election breach

Scott Hall

Misty Hampton

Others indicted

Robert Cheeley

Jenna Ellis

Stephen Lee

Harrison Floyd

Trevian Kutti

