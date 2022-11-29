13 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Mark Meadows must testify in Georgia election probe, S.C. Supreme Court rules
The South Carolina Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a lower court ruling ordering former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to testify before a Georgia grand jury investigating efforts to overturn 2020 election results.
Why it matters: Meadows, a close ally to former President Trump, could be a key witness in the investigation. He and other Trump allies sought to avoid testifying after the grand jury issued subpoenas.
Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.