Mark Meadows must testify in Georgia election probe, S.C. Supreme Court rules

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks during a forum at FreedowmWorks headquarters on Nov. 14, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Drew Angerer via Getty Images

The South Carolina Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a lower court ruling ordering former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to testify before a Georgia grand jury investigating efforts to overturn 2020 election results.

Why it matters: Meadows, a close ally to former President Trump, could be a key witness in the investigation. He and other Trump allies sought to avoid testifying after the grand jury issued subpoenas.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.