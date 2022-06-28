Meadows sought pardon after Jan. 6, his former top aide testifies

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows sought a presidential pardon in the aftermath of Jan. 6, his former top aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified to the select committee investigating the insurrection on Tuesday.

Why it matters: Meadows is the highest ranking individual alleged to have sought a pardon after Jan. 6. Committee members have pointed to pardon requests as evidence of a guilty conscience.

Others said to have requested pardons include half a dozen Republican members of Congress and pro-Trump attorney John Eastman.

Driving the news: "Mr. Meadows did seek that pardon, yes ma'am," Hutchinson said in response to a question from Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.).

Hutchinson testified that Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani also expressed interest in a pardon.

What she's saying: Hutchinson said in both closed-door and live testimony that Trump wanted to include language in a Jan. 7 speech addressing the riot about pardoning the people involved.

"I understand that Mr. Meadows was encouraging that language as well," Hutchinson said on Tuesday.

She said in closed-door testimony that White House lawyers blocked that language.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with more details throughout.