Meadows warned Jan. 6 could be "real, real bad," former top aide testifies
Cassidy Hutchinson, who served as a top aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testified to the Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday that Meadows warned Jan. 6 "might get real, real bad" in the days before.
Why it matters: The testimony indicates that former President Trump's top aide was aware of the risk of violence on Jan. 6, placing the White House's delayed reaction to the Capitol riot in a new light.
What they're saying: Hutchinson testified that Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani said to her on Jan. 2, "are you excited for the 6th? It's going to be a great day ... We're going to the Capitol, it's going to be great, the president is going to be there, he's going to look powerful."
- Giuliani told her to "talk to [Meadows] about it ... he knows about it," she testified.
- When she asked Meadows about Giuliani's comments, Meadows didn't look up from his phone but said, "There's a lot going on, Cass, but I don't know. Things might get real, real bad on the 6th."
- Hutchinson said that she had been "apprehensive about the 6th" during that period, but that Giuliani's and Meadows' comments made her "scared and nervous for what could happen."
