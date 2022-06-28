Cassidy Hutchinson, who served as a top aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testified to the Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday that Meadows warned Jan. 6 "might get real, real bad" in the days before.

Why it matters: The testimony indicates that former President Trump's top aide was aware of the risk of violence on Jan. 6, placing the White House's delayed reaction to the Capitol riot in a new light.

What they're saying: Hutchinson testified that Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani said to her on Jan. 2, "are you excited for the 6th? It's going to be a great day ... We're going to the Capitol, it's going to be great, the president is going to be there, he's going to look powerful."

Giuliani told her to "talk to [Meadows] about it ... he knows about it," she testified.

When she asked Meadows about Giuliani's comments, Meadows didn't look up from his phone but said, "There's a lot going on, Cass, but I don't know. Things might get real, real bad on the 6th."

Hutchinson said that she had been "apprehensive about the 6th" during that period, but that Giuliani's and Meadows' comments made her "scared and nervous for what could happen."

Editor's note: This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.