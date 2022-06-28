Skip to main content
16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Meadows warned Jan. 6 could be "real, real bad," former top aide testifies

Andrew Solender
Cassidy Hutchinson, a top former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, is sworn in as she testifies during the sixth hearing by the Jan. 6 select committee June 28, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Brandon Bell via Getty Images

Cassidy Hutchinson, who served as a top aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testified to the Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday that Meadows warned Jan. 6 "might get real, real bad" in the days before.

Why it matters: The testimony indicates that former President Trump's top aide was aware of the risk of violence on Jan. 6, placing the White House's delayed reaction to the Capitol riot in a new light.

What they're saying: Hutchinson testified that Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani said to her on Jan. 2, "are you excited for the 6th? It's going to be a great day ... We're going to the Capitol, it's going to be great, the president is going to be there, he's going to look powerful."

  • Giuliani told her to "talk to [Meadows] about it ... he knows about it," she testified.
  • When she asked Meadows about Giuliani's comments, Meadows didn't look up from his phone but said, "There's a lot going on, Cass, but I don't know. Things might get real, real bad on the 6th."
  • Hutchinson said that she had been "apprehensive about the 6th" during that period, but that Giuliani's and Meadows' comments made her "scared and nervous for what could happen."

Editor's note: This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

