Rudy Giuliani cancels appearance before Jan. 6 committee

Rudy Giuliani canceled his virtual appearance before the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol just hours before it was set to start on Friday, his lawyer told CNN.

Why it matters: Lawyers for Giuliani, who was subpoenaed by the select committee in January, have been in negotiations with the committee over his testimony for months.

Giuliani said in a tweet Friday that he would only cooperate with the select committee if it allowed him to "videotape" interviews.

What they're saying: Tim Mulvey, the select committee spokesperson, told CNN in a statement Thursday that Giuliani recording the interview “was never an agreed-upon condition.”

Mulvey said Giuliani will remain under subpoena as “an important witness to the conspiracy to overthrow the government.”

The big picture: Giuliani, a former mayor of New York and former President Trump’s personal attorney, remains a central figure for the select committee's investigation.

He was heavily involved in efforts to promote Trump's unfounded claims of election fraud after the election, as well as of efforts to "disrupt or delay" the certification of the election's results.

