Trump co-defendant John Eastman surrenders in Georgia 2020 election case

John Eastman outside the University of Colorado Boulder on April 29, 2021.

Conservative lawyer John Eastman turned himself in to the Fulton County jail on Tuesday as part of the 2020 election interference case in Georgia, according to the jail's online database.

The big picture: Eastman, one of former President Trump's 18 co-defendants in the sprawling case, had until Friday at noon to surrender to authorities, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had said.

Eastman, a former Trump lawyer, agreed to a $100,000 bond on Monday, according to a consent order.

He championed the legal theory that Trump used to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to overturn 2020 election results.

Eastman faces racketeering and conspiracy charges in the Georgia case.

What to watch: Trump indicated on Monday that he'll surrender to Fulton County authorities on Thursday.

Scott Hall, a bail bondsman, on Tuesday became the first defendant in the case to turn himself in before the Aug. 25 deadline.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.