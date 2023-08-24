Mark Meadows surrenders to Fulton County authorities in 2020 election case

Mark Meadows speaks during a forum at Freedom Works headquarters on November 14, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows surrendered to Fulton County authorities on Thursday in connection to charges over his alleged efforts to reverse 2020 election results in Georgia.

The big picture: Meadows' surrender comes just before the Friday deadline to turn himself in — and after his bid to extend the deadline was rejected.

Meadows was one of the 18 co-defendants, who, along with former President Trump, were charged over alleged efforts to overturn the state's election results.

Meadows was charged with violating Georgia's racketeering law, known as RICO, and soliciting the violation of oath by a public officer.

He agreed to a $100,000 bond deal in the Fulton County prosecution.

Worth noting: Meadows was part of the infamous Jan. 2021 phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) in which Trump told Raffensperger to "find" the necessary votes for him to win.

Meadows was also in contact with members of Congress about efforts that could influence the election, Politico previously reported.

Catch up quick: After being charged, Meadows and former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark both sought to push the Friday deadline to surrender to authorities, but their bid was quashed by a district judge.

They argued that their cases should be handled in federal courts.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.