A federal judge on Wednesday denied former Trump co-accused Mark Meadows' request to extend his deadline to surrender over charges against him as part of Georgia's 2020 election case.

Why it matters: The denial means former White House chief of staff Meadows will be required to turn himself in by noon Friday.

Catch up quickly: Meadows and 17 others were charged as co-defendants in Georgia's indictment alongside former President Trump over their alleged efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election.

Meadows was charged with violating Georgia's racketeering law, known as RICO, and soliciting the violation of oath by a public officer for being present during Trump's infamous phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Along with asking the judge to delay his arrest, Meadows has also asked a federal judge to move his charges to federal court and dismiss the indictment.

The judge ordered an evidentiary hearing on Meadows' requests for Aug. 28.

What they're saying: "[T]he Court determines that, the clear statutory language for removing a criminal prosecution, does not support an injunction or temporary stay prohibiting District Attorney Willis's enforcement or execution of the arrest warrant against Meadows," Judge Steve Jones wrote on Wednesday.

The big picture: The judge on Wednesday also rejected a similar delay request from Jeff Clark, a former Trump Department of Justice official who's accused of supporting Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

On Wednesday, Meadows's fellow co-defendants former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell both turned themselves in at the Fulton County jail.

Go deeper: Meadows told DOJ he can't recall Trump declassifying documents: Report