Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, a Trump co-defendant in the Georgia 2020 election case, asked Tuesday to move his charges to federal court.

Why it matters: Meadows "intends to file a motion to dismiss the indictment" handed down by a Fulton County grand jury on Monday, according to a court filing.

The big picture: Meadows is charged with violating Georgia's racketeering law, known as RICO, and soliciting the violation of oath by a public officer — a charge related to being present during former President Trump's infamous phone call asking Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) to "find" him more votes.

What they're saying: "Mr. Meadows is entitled to remove this action to federal court because the charges against him plausibly give rise to a federal defense based on his role at all relevant times as the White House Chief of Staff to the President of the United States," attorneys for Meadows said in the filing to the Northern District of Georgia.