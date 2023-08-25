Former President Trump speaks to the media at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after being booked at the Fulton County jail on August 24 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former President Trump on Thursday posted a photo of his Fulton County mug shot on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter – his first post in more than two years.

Why it matters: It's his first post on the platform, now called "X," since Jan. 8, 2021 — and comes just after he surrendered in Georgia for his fourth criminal indictment.

Driving the news: Trump in the post included a link to his website and a photo of his mug shot. "Never surrender," he wrote in the caption under the post.

Trump surrendered to Fulton County authorities about two hours earlier on Thursday on Georgia criminal charges relating to his alleged efforts to subvert 2020 election results.

The big picture: The social media platform banned Trump's account after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in response to the "risk of further incitement of violence," it said at the time.

Elon Musk, who took over the platform in October 2022, reinstated Trump's account in November after posting a poll and millions of accounts voted in favor of reinstating the ex-president's account.

The platform was Trump's primary communication tool when he was running for president and while in office — so much so that some of the posts have been the subject of his legal troubles.

In the Georgia indictment, his tweets uses as the play-by-play to the alleged conspiracy: 12 of the 161 acts were simply citing Trump statements made on Twitter.

Zoom out: After his ban, Trump launched a social media platform similar to Twitter called Truth Social, but it failed to gain traction. He has a fraction of the followers on that platform as he has on his "X" account.

Trump said last year that he would not return to the platform and instead continue using Truth Social after the company agreed to be acquired by Musk.

But people close to his team had thought he'd eventually get back on as a way to drown out negative news such as an indictment.

Trump, the polling frontrunner in the contest for the Republican presidential nomination, faces 91 criminal counts in four different jurisdictions.

