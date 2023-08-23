Share on email (opens in new window)

Who do former presidents and Gucci Mane call in a bind? Drew Findling, the #BillionDollarLawyer.

Driving the news: Former President Trump's lawyer in the Georgia case is a sharp-dressed powerhouse trial attorney who has built a business and brand defending (and sometimes mentoring) Atlanta rap royalty, including Offset, Cardi B and Waka Flocka Flame.

Details: Findling's work representing Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory of Black Mafia Family fame earned the attorney cachet among Atlanta's hip-hop power players, the New York Times reported in 2018.

Catch up quick: The past president of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers attended Oglethorpe University on a track scholarship and graduated from Emory Law.

Intrigue: Findling — who was raised by a single mom in a liberal household on Long Island and has advocated for criminal justice reform — in a 2018 tweet called Trump a "racist," The New Yorker reported in late July.

He's also donated to Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis' 2020 campaign.

The bottom line: When Trump's team called, Findling told the magazine, he was reminded of John Adams defending British soldiers after the Boston Massacre.

"Once you start discriminating, the dominoes fall," he told the magazine.

"I may differ politically from many of my clients, but that doesn't change my commitment to defend against wrongful investigations," Findling said in a statement to the Associated Press when he was hired by Trump.

What they're saying: Don Samuel, another top Atlanta criminal defense attorney who's representing lawyer Ray Smith, a co-defendant in the case, told Axios he considers Findling "a top notch lawyer."