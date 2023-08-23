Trump's Georgia case lawyer is Atlanta hip-hop's legal eagle
Who do former presidents and Gucci Mane call in a bind? Drew Findling, the #BillionDollarLawyer.
Driving the news: Former President Trump's lawyer in the Georgia case is a sharp-dressed powerhouse trial attorney who has built a business and brand defending (and sometimes mentoring) Atlanta rap royalty, including Offset, Cardi B and Waka Flocka Flame.
Details: Findling's work representing Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory of Black Mafia Family fame earned the attorney cachet among Atlanta's hip-hop power players, the New York Times reported in 2018.
Catch up quick: The past president of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers attended Oglethorpe University on a track scholarship and graduated from Emory Law.
Intrigue: Findling — who was raised by a single mom in a liberal household on Long Island and has advocated for criminal justice reform — in a 2018 tweet called Trump a "racist," The New Yorker reported in late July.
- He's also donated to Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis' 2020 campaign.
The bottom line: When Trump's team called, Findling told the magazine, he was reminded of John Adams defending British soldiers after the Boston Massacre.
- "Once you start discriminating, the dominoes fall," he told the magazine.
- "I may differ politically from many of my clients, but that doesn't change my commitment to defend against wrongful investigations," Findling said in a statement to the Associated Press when he was hired by Trump.
What they're saying: Don Samuel, another top Atlanta criminal defense attorney who's representing lawyer Ray Smith, a co-defendant in the case, told Axios he considers Findling "a top notch lawyer."
- "And friend. A joy to be with, no unpleasant arrogance. And always willing to give advice to younger lawyers (though I am older than him)."