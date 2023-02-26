Trump defense attorneys: Georgia 2020 election probe has been "compromised"

Former President Trump speaks during a campaign event at the South Carolina State House on Jan. 28. Photo: Sam Wolfe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Defense attorneys for former President Trump said that they have "lost 100% confidence" in the Georgia investigation into efforts by Trump to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Driving the news: "We feel this process has been compromised," Drew Findling, a defense attorney for Trump told CBS News' Face the Nation on Sunday.

The big picture: Findling's remarks come after Emily Kohrs, the foreperson for the Georgia grand jury, hinted during a media blitz last week that the special grand jury recommended more than a dozen indictments.

Trump's lawyers said that if the former president were indicted, "we will absolutely fight anything tooth and nail."

"We absolutely do not believe that our client did anything wrong, and if any indictments were to come down, those are faulty indictments," Jennifer Little, another attorney for Trump, told CBS News.

The special grand jury can't issue indictments, so any such action would ultimately come down to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Zoom out: Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who oversaw the special grand jury, told CNN that jurors were instructed to not discuss deliberations, but were free to talk about the panel's final report.

“What witnesses said, what you put in your report, those are not off-limits,” McBurney told CNN.

McBurney declined to comment on Kohrs' media appearances and whether she went too far. “It’s not for me to assess,” he told CNN.

Go deeper... Atlanta judge orders partial release of Trump 2020 election investigation report