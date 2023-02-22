Georgia grand jury foreperson says indictments were recommended

The Lewis R. Slaton Courthouse is seen on Feb. 16 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

The foreperson for the Georgia grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election confirmed that the jury recommended indictments.

Driving the news: "There are certainly names that you would recognize, yes," Emily Kohrs said in an interview that aired Tuesday on NBC News’ "Nightly News."

Kohrs declined to name anyone, per NBC News, due to orders from the judge who presided over the grand jury.

What she's saying: When asked if the list could include former President Trump, she said: "Potentially. It might," per NBC.

Asked by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution about Trump's claim that the sealed jury report totally exonerated him, Kohrs burst out laughing and asked: "Did he really say that? Oh, that’s fantastic. That’s phenomenal. I love it.”

She also indicated that there are more than a dozen people included.

"I don’t think that there are any giant plot twists coming," Kohrs added. "I don’t think there's any giant 'That’s not the way I expected this to go at all' moments.'"

Catch up quick: An Atlanta judge released part of a grand jury report last week, saying jurors believed one or more witnesses committed perjury during their probe.