RNC dashboard

🗓 What's happening: Donald Trump Jr. and Sen. Tim Scott headline the first night of the Republican National Convention, which kicks off at 9 p.m. tonight.

📸The big picture: The GOP convention will be a Trumpian production.

📝 Between the lines: Trump campaign releases second-term agenda.

Other speakers tonight:

  • Former Ambassador Nikki Haley
  • House Whip Steve Scalise
  • Kimberly Guilfoyle
  • Rep. Jim Jordan
  • RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel
  • Rep. Matt Gaetz
  • Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones
  • Charlie Kirk
  • Timothy Cardinal Dolan
  • Mark and Patricia McCloskey

Aug 23, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump campaign releases list of Republican convention speakers

The Trump campaign on Sunday released the lineup of speakers slated to appear at the Republican National Convention this week.

The big picture: The reworked RNC will be a four-night spectacle including still-under-wraps venues, a 10pm "nightly surprise," and guests and themes playing to "the forgotten men and women of America," campaign officials tell Axios. Trump plans to speak every night and will deliver his acceptance speech from the South Lawn of the White House.

7 hours ago - Podcasts

Trump's convention show

Axios' Jonathan Swan says to expect less of a traditional Republican National Convention and more of a reality TV show, featuring President Trump every night.

Jonathan Swan
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The GOP convention will be a Trumpian production

This week's Republican National Convention will be The Trump Show from start to finish, aiming for ratings-juicing stunts, attention-grabbing speeches from MAGA stars, and executive power as performance art, people familiar with the plans tell Axios.

What to expect: "Think of each night like an episode," says one source. "And what would an episode be without an appearance from the star?"

