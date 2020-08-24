RNC dashboard

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.
🗓 What's happening: Donald Trump Jr. and Sen. Tim Scott headline the first night of the Republican National Convention, which kicks off at 9 p.m. tonight.
📸The big picture: The GOP convention will be a Trumpian production.
📝 Between the lines: Trump campaign releases second-term agenda.
Other speakers tonight:
- Former Ambassador Nikki Haley
- House Whip Steve Scalise
- Kimberly Guilfoyle
- Rep. Jim Jordan
- RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel
- Rep. Matt Gaetz
- Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones
- Charlie Kirk
- Timothy Cardinal Dolan
- Mark and Patricia McCloskey