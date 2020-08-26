GOP convention speakers target the media

Many of the 2020 Republican National Convention's speakers have gone after the media, blaming outlets for targeting Trump supporters and bias against conservatives in its reporting.

Why it matters: The many mentions of the media at the RNC illustrate that media bias remains an important theme that party leaders believe will resonate with their conservative base ahead of November's election.

Members of Trump's family, as well as government officials and others, attacked the media at the convention on Tuesday.

Melania Trump, talking about addiction, said, "So often headlines are filled with gossip. I want to take this moment to encourage the media to focus more on the nation's drug crisis ... You in the media have the platforms to make that happen."

On Monday, Trump allies and advocates reiterated that the media is biased against conservatives.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, describing the president, noted, "That’s the side of Donald Trump that the media will never show you."

The big picture: The president and many of his conservative allies have spent years framing the media as the "enemy of the people" and the Republican Party. Those efforts have created an environment where it's now the norm for conservative lawmakers and leaders to bash the media publicly.