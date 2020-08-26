Eric Trump says Democrats view the U.S. as "the source of the world's problems"

The president's son Eric Trump tore into Democrats Tuesday evening, saying the party believes "America is the source of the world's problems" during his GOP Convention speech.

What he's saying: "As a result, they believe the only path forward is to erase history and forget the past. They want to destroy the monuments of our forefathers ... They want to disrespect our National Anthem by taking a knee, while our armed forces lay down their lives every day to protect our freedom."

"The Democrats want to defund, destroy, and disrespect our law enforcement. The Democrats want an America where your thoughts and opinions are censored when they do not align with their own."

"My father ran, not because he needed the job, but because he knew hardworking people across this great country were being left behind."

"First, we were ignored. Then we were laughed at. Then they fought us. And then — together — we won. From that moment forward, America came first. America started winning again. America became respected again."

On Joe Biden, Eric Trump said, "He is a career politician who has never signed the front of a check and does not know the slightest thing about the American worker or the American business — the engine which fuels the greatest economy the world has ever known."

"The same politician who is a total pushover for Communist China and someone who would be a giant relief for the terrorists who’ve now spent years running, hiding, and being taken out by the most talented military known to man."

Worth noting: Part of the Trump campaign's campaign agenda is to hit Biden for being "soft" on China.