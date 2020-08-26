50 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Eric Trump says Democrats view the U.S. as "the source of the world's problems"

The president's son Eric Trump tore into Democrats Tuesday evening, saying the party believes "America is the source of the world's problems" during his GOP Convention speech.

What he's saying: "As a result, they believe the only path forward is to erase history and forget the past. They want to destroy the monuments of our forefathers ... They want to disrespect our National Anthem by taking a knee, while our armed forces lay down their lives every day to protect our freedom."

  • "The Democrats want to defund, destroy, and disrespect our law enforcement. The Democrats want an America where your thoughts and opinions are censored when they do not align with their own."
"My father ran, not because he needed the job, but because he knew hardworking people across this great country were being left behind."
  • "First, we were ignored. Then we were laughed at. Then they fought us. And then — together — we won. From that moment forward, America came first. America started winning again. America became respected again."

On Joe Biden, Eric Trump said, "He is a career politician who has never signed the front of a check and does not know the slightest thing about the American worker or the American business — the engine which fuels the greatest economy the world has ever known."

  • "The same politician who is a total pushover for Communist China and someone who would be a giant relief for the terrorists who’ve now spent years running, hiding, and being taken out by the most talented military known to man."

Worth noting: Part of the Trump campaign's campaign agenda is to hit Biden for being "soft" on China.

Nikki Haley: "America is not a racist country"

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley at Fox News Channel Studios in 2019 in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley painted President Trump as the right choice for foreign policy in her speech at the Republican National Convention on Monday, saying that "Trump has always put America first."

The big picture: Haley resigned from the Trump's administration in 2018, after taking the ambassador position just four days after the president's inauguration. She has stood by Trump following her tenure and told NBC last year that she never had any doubts about his truthfulness or fitness for office.

Donald Trump Jr.'s dark prediction: Silent majority could become "silenced majority"

Donald Trump Jr. in Phoenix, Arizona, June 23. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr. touted his father's response to the coronavirus pandemic and invoked the idea of "cancel culture" in his headline speech at the Republican National Convention on Monday.

Details: He warned that "Joe Biden and the radical left are also now coming for our freedom of speech and want to bully us into submission," adding:  "If they get their way, it will no longer be the 'silent majority,' it will be the "silenced majority.'"

Jim Jordan: "Democrats refuse to denounce the mob"

Photo: Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said at the Republican National Convention on Monday night that "Democrats refuse to denounce the mob."

What he's saying: Jordan targeted his statements at the Democratic Party and what President Trump has done to improve the country. "I love the president’s intensity and his willingness to fight," he said. "But what I also appreciate is something most Americans never see — how much he truly cares about people.

