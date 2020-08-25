Jim Jordan: "Democrats refuse to denounce the mob"

Photo: Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said at the Republican National Convention that "Democrats refuse to denounce the mob."
What he's saying: Jordan targeted his statements at the Democratic party and what President Trump has done to improve the country. He said, "I love the President’s intensity and his willingness to fight. But what I also appreciate is something most Americans never see – how much he truly cares about people."
- "Look at what’s happening in America’s cities – all run by Democrats. Crime, violence, mob rule. Democrats refuse to denounce the mob. And their response to the chaos? Defund the police, defund border patrol, defund the military. And while they’re doing all of this, they’re also trying to take away your guns."
- "Democrats won’t let you go to church, but they’ll let you protest. Democrats won’t let you go to work, but they’ll let you riot. Democrats won’t let you go to school, but they’ll let you loot. President Trump has fought against their crazy ideas."