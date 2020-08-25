2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Jim Jordan: "Democrats refuse to denounce the mob"

Photo: Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said at the Republican National Convention that "Democrats refuse to denounce the mob."

What he's saying: Jordan targeted his statements at the Democratic party and what President Trump has done to improve the country. He said, "I love the President’s intensity and his willingness to fight. But what I also appreciate is something most Americans never see – how much he truly cares about people."

  • "Look at what’s happening in America’s cities – all run by Democrats. Crime, violence, mob rule. Democrats refuse to denounce the mob. And their response to the chaos? Defund the police, defund border patrol, defund the military. And while they’re doing all of this, they’re also trying to take away your guns."
  • "Democrats won’t let you go to church, but they’ll let you protest. Democrats won’t let you go to work, but they’ll let you riot. Democrats won’t let you go to school, but they’ll let you loot. President Trump has fought against their crazy ideas."

Margaret Talev
Updated Aug 23, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Axios-SurveyMonkey poll: The Biden-Harris bounce

Jill Biden, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at the DNC. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden gained ground with skeptical Democrats and a key slice of independents during the Democratic National Convention, a SurveyMonkey poll for Axios finds.

Why it matters: It’s so important for Biden to actually turn out Democrats. And the intensity of Trump voters is still stronger than Biden voters.

Jonathan Swan
Aug 23, 2020 - Politics & Policy

The GOP convention will be a Trumpian production

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

This week's Republican National Convention will be The Trump Show from start to finish, aiming for ratings-juicing stunts, attention-grabbing speeches from MAGA stars, and executive power as performance art, people familiar with the plans tell Axios.

What to expect: "Think of each night like an episode," says one source. "And what would an episode be without an appearance from the star?"

Rashaan Ayesh
Aug 24, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Key moments from Harris and Biden's first joint interview

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris presented a united front against President Trump, even as ABC's Robin Roberts and David Muir pushed them on topics of race and more.

The big picture: In one of the key moments during the early days of the Democratic primary race, Harris directly challenged Biden over busing and school segregation. When asked about that moment, Harris said, "There are real racial disparities that are rooted in systemic racism and a failure to address the truths that may be difficult truths. Joe Biden does that. And he is doing that. He is addressing these truths."

