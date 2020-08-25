36 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Matt Gaetz: "Biden knows failure"

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) stroked fears while speaking at the Republican National Convention Monday night, saying Democrats will "disarm you, empty the prisons, lock you in your home and invite MS-13 to live next door."

What he's saying: Gaetz, one of President Trump's top allies, focused on what an America under Joe Biden would look like.

  • "How about not settling for violence in our neighborhoods or at our border? Not settling for second-best to cheating China? And not settling for another round of bad decisions by basement-dwelling Joe Biden?"
  • "And Biden knows failure. His own Defense Secretary said, 'Biden has been wrong on every major foreign policy and national security decision for nearly four decades.'"

Rashaan Ayesh
Aug 24, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Key moments from Harris and Biden's first joint interview

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris presented a united front against President Trump, even as ABC's Robin Roberts and David Muir pushed them on topics of race and more.

The big picture: In one of the key moments during the early days of the Democratic primary race, Harris directly challenged Biden over busing and school segregation. When asked about that moment, Harris said, "There are real racial disparities that are rooted in systemic racism and a failure to address the truths that may be difficult truths. Joe Biden does that. And he is doing that. He is addressing these truths."

Fadel Allassan
14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Jeff Flake joins "Republicans for Biden" group

Former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former Republican Sen. Jeff Flake, along with more than two dozen former GOP members of Congress, signed onto a "Republicans for Biden" effort, Fox News reports.

Why it matters: The group is part of the Biden campaign's strategy to appeal to moderate Republicans currently on the fence about backing President Trump.

Orion Rummler
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden, Harris to receive regular COVID-19 tests

Biden and Harris conclude the Democratic National Conventio on Aug. 20 in Wilmington, Delaware. Photo: Oliver Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris plan to get regularly tested as they ramp up in-person campaigning ahead of Election Day, a Biden campaign spokesperson confirmed Monday.

Why it matters: Biden had not received a coronavirus test as of this weekend, his deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday. Bedingfield said that Biden did not have the virus, but did not clarify how that was determined without a test.

