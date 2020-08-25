Matt Gaetz: "Biden knows failure"

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) stroked fears while speaking at the Republican National Convention Monday night, saying Democrats will "disarm you, empty the prisons, lock you in your home and invite MS-13 to live next door."
What he's saying: Gaetz, one of President Trump's top allies, focused on what an America under Joe Biden would look like.
- "How about not settling for violence in our neighborhoods or at our border? Not settling for second-best to cheating China? And not settling for another round of bad decisions by basement-dwelling Joe Biden?"
- "And Biden knows failure. His own Defense Secretary said, 'Biden has been wrong on every major foreign policy and national security decision for nearly four decades.'"