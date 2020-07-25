2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Washington Post settles defamation lawsuit with Covington Catholic teen

Screenshot via NBC News

The Washington Post settled a lawsuit this week brought by the parents of a teenager who claimed news coverage of an encounter with a Native American activist at the Lincoln Memorial last year was "defamatory," The Post's Paul Farhi reports.

The state of play: "The Post admitted no wrongdoing in settling with the family of Nicholas Sandmann, the Covington, Ky., high school student who was involved in the episode during a school trip to Washington in January 2019."

  • Suits against other news organizations are pending.
  • "The Sandmanns settled a similar lawsuit against CNN in January."
Nathan Phillips says he forgives Nick Sandmann

Jacob Knutson
2 hours ago - Health

New Jersey offers remote-only learning to all students this fall

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy speaking in 2019. Photo: Rick Loomis/Getty Images

All students in New Jersey the state will be eligible for full-time remote learning in the fall, Gov. Phil Murphy (D) has announced.

Why it matters: New Jersey now joins several other states and school districts who have announced plans to limit in-person schooling amid the coronavirus pandemic, despite pressure from Trump administration officials to fully reopen schools this fall.

Marisa Fernandez
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

33% of U.S. museums are "not confident" they will survive next fall

A closed sign outside a museum in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

33% of America's museums are at a "significant risk" of closing permanently by next fall due to economic distress from coronavirus-related shutdowns, an American Alliance of Museums survey has found.

Why it matters: Ticket and gift shop sales, school trips and museum events are primary sources of funding, AAM President and CEO Laura Lott told NPR.

Ashley Gold
3 hours ago - Technology

Exclusive: Big Tech antitrust hearing gets new date

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tesitifes before a House panel in April 2018. Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The CEOs of Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Google will now testify before the House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee on Wednesday, a person familiar with the panel's plans told Axios.

The big picture: The antitrust hearing marks a watershed moment in Washington's scrutiny of Big Tech and will be the first time Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has testified in Congress. The hearing, originally set for Monday, was rescheduled to accommodate a planned memorial service for late Rep. John Lewis.

