The Washington Post settled a lawsuit this week brought by the parents of a teenager who claimed news coverage of an encounter with a Native American activist at the Lincoln Memorial last year was "defamatory," The Post's Paul Farhi reports.

The state of play: "The Post admitted no wrongdoing in settling with the family of Nicholas Sandmann, the Covington, Ky., high school student who was involved in the episode during a school trip to Washington in January 2019."

Suits against other news organizations are pending.

"The Sandmanns settled a similar lawsuit against CNN in January."

