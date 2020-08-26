2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Tiffany Trump: The president has been the "only person to challenge the establishment"

Tiffany Trump insisted in her Republican National Convention speech Tuesday night that the president's "Make America Great Again" catchphrase was not just a slogan, and that he has challenged "the establishment" throughout his first term.

What she's saying: "My father is the only person to challenge the establishment," President Trump's youngest daughter said. "The entrenched bureaucracy. Big Pharma and media monopolies. To ensure that Americans' constitutional freedoms are upheld, and that justice and truth prevail."

  • "My father does not run away from challenges — even in the face of outright hatred — because fighting for America is something he will sacrifice anything for. He dreams big dreams for our country — and he is relentless at achieving them."
  • "You see, Make America Great Again is not a slogan for my father, it is what drives him to keep his promise of doing what is right for American citizens. The energy for change and opportunity is with us."
  • "This is a fight for freedom versus oppression, for opportunity versus stagnation, a fight to keep America true to America. I urge you to make your judgment based on results and not rhetoric."
"We believe in freedom of religion for all faiths, and we believe in the American spirit. A country founded on ideas, not identity. A country where our differences are embraced. And the only country where the word 'dream' has been attached to it. Because in America, your life is yours to chart."
"So if you're hearing these things, and thinking to yourself, that is the kind of country I want to live in. Whether you realize it or not, you are a Trump supporter."

Nikki Haley: "America is not a racist country"

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley painted President Trump as the right choice for foreign policy in her speech at the Republican National Convention on Monday, saying that "Trump has always put America first."

The big picture: Haley resigned from the Trump's administration in 2018, after taking the ambassador position just four days after the president's inauguration. She has stood by Trump following her tenure and told NBC last year that she never had any doubts about his truthfulness or fitness for office.

Trump's alternative reality

The opening night of the Republican National Convention delighted President Trump's base with an alternative narrative where he masterfully deflected COVID, he's popular with Black Americans, and Joe Biden is a menacing leftist.

Why it matters: Although CNN and MSNBC cut away for fact checks, this week's convention gives the Trump campaign hour upon hour to show millions of viewers an America as Trump sees it.

Trump campaign releases second-term agenda

The Trump campaign on Sunday released a 49-point wishlist for President Trump's second term on the eve of the Republican National Convention.

Why it matters: It comes after Trump has repeatedly struggled to detail what his second term might look like, which has both frustrated and worried top Republicans and left critics questioning whether he even had an agenda.

