Tiffany Trump: The president has been the "only person to challenge the establishment"

Tiffany Trump insisted in her Republican National Convention speech Tuesday night that the president's "Make America Great Again" catchphrase was not just a slogan, and that he has challenged "the establishment" throughout his first term.

What she's saying: "My father is the only person to challenge the establishment," President Trump's youngest daughter said. "The entrenched bureaucracy. Big Pharma and media monopolies. To ensure that Americans' constitutional freedoms are upheld, and that justice and truth prevail."

"My father does not run away from challenges — even in the face of outright hatred — because fighting for America is something he will sacrifice anything for. He dreams big dreams for our country — and he is relentless at achieving them."

"You see, Make America Great Again is not a slogan for my father, it is what drives him to keep his promise of doing what is right for American citizens. The energy for change and opportunity is with us."

"This is a fight for freedom versus oppression, for opportunity versus stagnation, a fight to keep America true to America. I urge you to make your judgment based on results and not rhetoric."

"We believe in freedom of religion for all faiths, and we believe in the American spirit. A country founded on ideas, not identity. A country where our differences are embraced. And the only country where the word 'dream' has been attached to it. Because in America, your life is yours to chart."

"So if you're hearing these things, and thinking to yourself, that is the kind of country I want to live in. Whether you realize it or not, you are a Trump supporter."