1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's former spy chief: Being called a "nationalist" is not an insult

Former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell praised President Trump in his Republican National Convention speech for being a Washington "outsider" and scoffed at the "DC crowd" for thinking that being called a "nationalist" is an insult.

The big picture: Grenell drew criticism from Democrats during his short stint as America's top intelligence official for his lack of experience and his alleged efforts to undermine the Russia investigation by selectively declassifying documents. He attacked the "Russia collusion" narrative in his RNC speech as "bogus," saying that the alleged abuses he saw "made me sick to my stomach."

Worth noting: Grenell, the first openly gay Cabinet official, did not mention Trump's support for the gay community, despite recently starring in an ad praising him as "the most pro-gay president in American history."

What he's saying: "In four years, Donald Trump didn’t start any new wars. He brought troops home. He rebuilt the military, and signed peace deals that make Americans safer. The Washington elites want you to think this kind of foreign policy is immoral. And so they call it “nationalist," Grenell said.

  • "That tells you all you need to know," he continued. "The DC crowd thinks when they call Donald Trump a nationalist, they’re insulting him. As if the American president isn’t supposed to base foreign policy on America’s national interests!"
  • "[W]ith Donald Trump, you always know exactly who is in charge. Because the answer…is you. You’re in charge. Not lobbyists. Not special interests. Not warmongers, or China sympathizers, or globalization fanatics."
  • "With Donald Trump and Mike Pence in the White House, the boss is the American people."

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

RNC dashboard

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photos: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images, Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

🗓 What's happening: Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence headline the third night of the RNC.

👉 Highlights from tonight:

📝 Between the lines: How Trump could pull off another upset.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
Aug 25, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Donald Trump Jr.'s dark prediction: Silent majority could become "silenced majority"

Donald Trump Jr. in Phoenix, Arizona, June 23. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr. touted his father's response to the coronavirus pandemic and invoked the idea of "cancel culture" in his headline speech at the Republican National Convention on Monday.

Details: He warned that "Joe Biden and the radical left are also now coming for our freedom of speech and want to bully us into submission," adding:  "If they get their way, it will no longer be the 'silent majority,' it will be the "silenced majority.'"

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Melania Trump acknowledges COVID-19's impact on America

Screenshot: MSNBC

First Lady Melania Trump said, "Donald will not rest until he has done all he can to take care of everyone," at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday from the recently renovated Rose Garden that she helped design.

What she's saying: To an audience of about 50 people, including President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, the first lady noted, "It is in times like this that we will look back and tell our grandchildren that through kindness and compassion, strength and determination, we were able to restore the promise of our future."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow