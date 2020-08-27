24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden responds to Pence speech: The violence is in "Trump’s America"

Biden in Wilmington, Delaware on Aug. 20. Photo: Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Joe Biden issued a statement Thursday rebuking Vice President Mike Pence for claiming in his RNC speech that "you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America," referencing Black Lives Matter protests and unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The big picture: Trump and Pence are running on a "law and order" message amid nationwide unrest, and Republicans have relentlessly attacked Biden for what they claim has been a failure to denounce violent protests. Biden said unequivocally in his Thursday statement: "There is no place for violence, looting, or burning. None. Zero."

Flashback: "Last week, Joe Biden didn’t say one word about the violence and chaos engulfing cities across this country. Let me be clear: the violence must stop – whether in Minneapolis, Portland, or Kenosha," Pence said on Wednesday.

  • "The hard truth is you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America. Under President Trump, we will stand with those who stand on the Thin Blue Line, and we’re not going to defund the police – not now, not ever."

The other side: "Did Mike Pence forget Donald Trump is president? Is Donald Trump even aware he’s president? These are not images from some imagined 'Joe Biden’s America' in the future. These are images from Donald Trump’s America today," Biden said.

  • "The violence we’re witnessing is happening under Donald Trump. Not me. It’s getting worse, and we know why."
  • "Donald Trump refuses to even acknowledge there is a racial justice problem in America. To solve this problem, first we have to honestly admit the problem. But he won’t do it. Instead of looking to calm the waters, he adds fuel to every fire."

What's happening: Protesters set buildings on fire in Kenosha this week and a 17-year-old was charged with first-degree intentional homicide after two people were shot during the city's unrest.

Read Biden's full statement.

Go deeper

Axios
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pence addresses Kenosha in RNC speech: "The violence must stop"

Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday accepted his re-nomination at the Republican National Convention, where he briefly mentioned the protests that have erupted in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd and the shooting of Jacob Blake: "Let me be clear: the violence must stop — whether in Minneapolis, Portland, or Kenosha."

Why it matters: President Trump and Pence are running on a "law and order" message that speakers have relentlessly underscored on each day of the RNC, warning of an America overrun by left-wing "mobs" under a Biden administration. Pence did not address the incidents of police brutality that have set off many of the protests, and rejected the idea of systemic racism in law enforcement.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols
13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump and Biden ready to refight 1968

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Win McNamee/Getty Images and Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump and Joe Biden are waging 2020 like it’s 1968, but they come at it with radically different views about this country's evolution over the past half century.

Driving the news: Jacob Blake's shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has become the latest flashpoint on race, policing and violence. A string of incidents have spurred street demonstrations from DC to Portland and framed an election-year debate about racial justice versus law and order.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Rashaan Ayesh
Aug 26, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris say they spoke with Jacob Blake's family

Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris said Wednesday they have spoken with the family of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot at least seven times in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The big picture: Protests have erupted across the country as Blake remains in the hospital paralyzed from the waist down. Two people were shot and killed during clashes in Kenosha overnight, resulting in the arrest of a 17-year-old male. President Trump said Wednesday that Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) will allow "federal assistance" to help quell the violence.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow