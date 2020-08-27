Wisconsin Justice Department releases initial account of Jacob Blake shooting

The Wisconsin Department of Justice released its initial account describing the events before and after officers shot Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, last Sunday evening,

The state of play: The department says officers were sent to a residence after a woman claimed her boyfriend was on the property and was not supposed to be. Officers allegedly tried to arrest Blake, initially using a taser they say did not work.

Blake walked to his car and Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey — a seven-year veteran of the department who is being identified for the first time — fired his weapon seven times into Blake's back, according to the account.

No other officer was reported to fire a weapon.

During the investigation following the initial incident, Blake told officers he had a knife in his possession, which was later recovered from the driver’s side floorboard of his car. Officers did not find any other weapons in his car.

The Kenosha Police Department does not have body cameras available for its officers.

The big picture: Kenosha has been in a state of chaos since the shooting, which left Blake paralyzed. The incident has set off protests throughout Kenosha and across the country against police brutality.