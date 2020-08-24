43 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Wisconsin authorities declare emergency curfew after police shoot black man

Authorities declared an emergency curfew in Kenosha, Wisconsin, late Sunday as protesters rallied after video posted to social media appeared to show police officers shooting a Black man seven times in the back at a vehicle, seriously wounding him.

Why it matters: The issue of disproportionate shootings of Black people by police officers has come to the fore this year. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) tweeted in response to the shooting that he stood "against excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging with Black Wisconsinites."

"We stand with all those who have and continue to demand justice, equity, and accountability for Black lives in our country"
— Evers' statement
  • Evers added that while the details of the shooting of the man he identified as Jacob Blake were not known yet, "what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country."

Details: Kenosha Police said in a statement officers were responding to a domestic incident when the shooting occurred and that "the person was transported" to a Milwaukee hospital in a serious condition afterward.

  • It said the Wisconsin Department of Justice was investigating the shooting.
  • The curfew was in effect until 7 a.m.

Protesters rally over fatal police shooting of Black man in Louisiana

Protesters gathered Saturday at the scene where Trayford Pellerin was fatally shot by Lafayette officers the previous night to demand justice, as Louisiana state police announced an investigation into the 31-year-old Black man's death, per the Advocate.

Why it matters: The May 25 death in police custody of George Floyd in Minneapolis has shone a spotlight on disproportionate officer-involved killings of Black people and ignited widespread protests across the U.S. and the world.

Violence in Portland after far-right groups rally

The Proud Boys and other far-right groups rally in downtown Portland, Oregon on Aug. 22 for the second Saturday in a row. Photo: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

Federal authorities intervened after clashes between armed far-right groups, some with "ties to fascist" organizations, and anti-racism protesters near the Justice Center in downtown Portland, Oregon, saw rocks, mace and paint balls used, per the Oregonian.

Of note: Portland Police officers "remained at a distance ... even as people beat others with sticks, and at least two right-wing activists brandished handguns," the Washington Post reports. The police blamed limited resources in a statement on "why the events downtown were not declared a riot and why police did not intervene."

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 23,424,844 — Total deaths: 808,716 — Total recoveries: 15,140,767Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 5,703,561 — Total deaths: 176,808 — Total recoveries: 1,997,761 — Total tests: 72,183,082Map.
  3. Education: U.S. schools face shortage of nearly 5 million laptops.
  4. Politics: White House chief of staff Mark Meadows defends Trump's "deep state" attacks on FDA — Rep. Dan Meuser tests positive for coronavirus.
  5. Health: Ex-FDA chief warns that more data is needed on effectiveness of convalescent plasma, despite Trump plans for emergency authorization.
  6. Business: COVID-19 provides quantum leap for e-commerce.
  7. States: Florida surpasses 600,000 confirmed coronavirus cases — The abandonment of New York City.
