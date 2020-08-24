Authorities declared an emergency curfew in Kenosha, Wisconsin, late Sunday as protesters rallied after video posted to social media appeared to show police officers shooting a Black man seven times in the back at a vehicle, seriously wounding him.

Why it matters: The issue of disproportionate shootings of Black people by police officers has come to the fore this year. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) tweeted in response to the shooting that he stood "against excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging with Black Wisconsinites."

"We stand with all those who have and continue to demand justice, equity, and accountability for Black lives in our country"

— Evers' statement

Evers added that while the details of the shooting of the man he identified as Jacob Blake were not known yet, "what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country."

Details: Kenosha Police said in a statement officers were responding to a domestic incident when the shooting occurred and that "the person was transported" to a Milwaukee hospital in a serious condition afterward.