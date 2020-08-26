34 mins ago - Politics & Policy

17-year-old charged with killings of 2 people during Kenosha protests

Kenosha Police seen during a third night of unrest. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, was arrested in Antioch, Ill., on Wednesday and charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting deaths of two people during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday night, reports the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The state of play: Kenosha faced a third night of protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, who was left paralyzed after the incident on Sunday. Rittenhouse was allegedly part of an armed group who said they were protecting private property amid the protests. Video of the shootings were captured on video and spread widely on social media. They later show the shooter walking past law enforcement vehicles, who move toward the victims.

2 killed during Jacob Blake protests in Kenosha

People hold signs as they march outside the County Courthouse during demonstrations against the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images

Authorities said two people have died after gunfire erupted in Kenosha as demonstrators protested the police shooting of Jacob Blake, who was left paralyzed, per the New York Times.

Details: At least three people were shot Tuesday evening, and authorities are searching for the suspect, the Washington Post notes. There was a standoff between an armed group who said they were protecting property, as several buildings burned and law enforcement used tear gas on protesters during three nights of unrest.

Jacob Blake's mother calls for prayers, end to violent protests in Kenosha

Jacob Blake's mother, Julia Jackson, implored Kenosha residents on Tuesday to bring an end to the violence that followed the police-shooting of her son, adding, "We really just need prayers."

Why it matters: Kenosha, Wisconsin, has been in a state of chaos since police shot Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, eight times — months after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Protests have consumed Kenosha with calls for racial justice and an end to police brutality.

Wisconsin on the brink after cop shoots Black man

Protesters confront Kenosha County deputies last night. Photo: Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Reuters

The next name you'll hear: Jacob Blake, 29, who is in serious condition after being shot seven times in the back by police officers while reaching into his car in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Why it matters: Black men are shot by white police officers at a disproportionate rate, and justice for these shootings is often scarce — or only initiated after mass protests and unrest.

