17-year-old charged with killings of 2 people during Kenosha protests

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, was arrested in Antioch, Ill., on Wednesday and charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting deaths of two people during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday night, reports the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The state of play: Kenosha faced a third night of protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, who was left paralyzed after the incident on Sunday. Rittenhouse was allegedly part of an armed group who said they were protecting private property amid the protests. Video of the shootings were captured on video and spread widely on social media. They later show the shooter walking past law enforcement vehicles, who move toward the victims.