Trump says Wisconsin governor to allow federal assistance in Jacob Blake protests

Gov. Tony Evers. Photo: Melina Mara/Pool/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted on Wednesday that Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) will allow "federal assistance" to help quell days of protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of a Black man, which have escalated and left two people dead and one injured.

The state of play: “I can confirm the governor spoke with Mark Meadows this morning," a spokesperson for Evers said in a statement Wednesday. "The federal government is planning to assist in facilitating conversations with other state partners and provide FBI support to our state response."

The big picture: Graphic footage appears to show that Jacob Blake was shot at least seven times as he reached into his car, where his three children were seated. Blake is now hospitalized and paralyzed from the waist down. Protestors have called for immediate justice over the incident. Evers declared a state of emergency on Tuesday night.

  • A standoff on Tuesday night between protestors and an armed group that claimed to be protecting property resulted in the fatal shootout.
  • 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse was charged with first-degree intentional homicide on Wednesday.
  • "We will NOT stand for looting, arson, violence, and lawlessness on American streets. My team just got off the phone with Governor Evers who agreed to accept federal assistance (Portland should do the same!)," Trump tweeted.

Between the lines: The presence of federal law enforcement at local protests around the country calling for the end to systemic racism has drawn controversy.

  • Evers on Monday activated the Wisconsin National Guard under "a limited mobilization" in order "to help protect critical infrastructure and assist in maintaining public safety and the ability of individuals to peacefully protest."
  • The ACLU said in response to Evers' order: "Militarized policing often only serves to exacerbate tensions, and opens the door to more police misconduct and violence. The response to protesters over police brutality cannot be even more brutality."

Rebecca Falconer
2 killed during Jacob Blake protests in Kenosha

People hold signs as they march outside the County Courthouse during demonstrations against the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images

Authorities said two people have died after gunfire erupted in Kenosha as demonstrators protested the police shooting of Jacob Blake, who was left paralyzed, per the New York Times.

Details: At least three people were shot Tuesday evening, and authorities are searching for the suspect, the Washington Post notes. There was a standoff between an armed group who said they were protecting property, as several buildings burned and law enforcement used tear gas on protesters during three nights of unrest.

Rashaan Ayesh
Jacob Blake's mother calls for prayers, end to violent protests in Kenosha

Jacob Blake's mother, Julia Jackson, implored Kenosha residents on Tuesday to bring an end to the violence that followed the police-shooting of her son, adding, "We really just need prayers."

Why it matters: Kenosha, Wisconsin, has been in a state of chaos since police shot Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, eight times — months after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Protests have consumed Kenosha with calls for racial justice and an end to police brutality.

Axios
Wisconsin on the brink after cop shoots Black man

Protesters confront Kenosha County deputies last night. Photo: Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Reuters

The next name you'll hear: Jacob Blake, 29, who is in serious condition after being shot seven times in the back by police officers while reaching into his car in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Why it matters: Black men are shot by white police officers at a disproportionate rate, and justice for these shootings is often scarce — or only initiated after mass protests and unrest.

