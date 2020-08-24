1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Wisconsin on the brink after cop shoots Black man

Protesters confront Kenosha County deputies last night. Photo: Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Reuters

The next name you'll hear: Jacob Blake, 29, who is in serious condition after being shot seven times in the back by police officers while reaching into his car in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Why it matters: Black men are shot by white police officers at a disproportionate rate, and justice for these shootings is often scarce — or only initiated after mass protests and unrest.

  • Blake's kids — ages 3, 5 and 8 — were in the vehicle as he was shot.
  • The city was put under an emergency curfew last night after protests swept the city.
  • Both officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.

Driving the news: About 125 members of the Wisconsin National Guard are expected to be deployed on Monday night to Kenosha, which is again under an 8 p.m. curfew.

The big picture: 2020 may eventually be remembered as the year public perception started to shift on structural racism, but the list of Black people shot by police officers continues to grow.

  • "The police want everybody to know they're out here to protect and serve, but you guys are constantly giving us — Black people, in particular — reasons not to let you guys protect and serve," witness Raysean White told CNN.
  • "We don't want you guys around because we are scared for our lives. You come to an incident to disarm an argument, and this Black man gets shot. It wasn't supposed to go down that."

"These shots pierce the soul of our nation," Democratic nominee Joe Biden said in a statement. "Jill and I pray for Jacob’s recovery and for his children."

  • "Equal justice has not been real for Black Americans and so many others. We are at an inflection point. We must dismantle systemic racism. It is the urgent task before us."

Fadel Allassan
Politics & Policy

Biden demands officer accountability after police shoot Black man in Wisconsin

Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday called for "an immediate, full and transparent investigation" into the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Driving the news: Authorities declared an emergency curfew amid protests in Kenosha on Sunday, after video posted on social media appeared to show police shoot Blake seven times in the back when he reached into his car, ignoring their commands. Kenosha Police said the incident is being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Rebecca Falconer
Politics & Policy

Wisconsin authorities declare emergency curfew after police shoot Black man

Photo: Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Reuters

Authorities declared an emergency curfew in Kenosha, Wisconsin, late Sunday as protesters rallied after video posted to social media appeared to show police officers shooting Jacob Blake, a Black man, multiple times at close range in his back — seriously wounding him.

Why it matters: The issue of disproportionate violence against Black people by police officers has come to the fore this year during protests against systemic racism nationwide — and it is increasingly manifesting in localities across the country.

Rebecca Falconer
Aug 23, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Protesters rally over fatal police shooting of Black man in Louisiana

Protesters gathered Saturday at the scene where Trayford Pellerin was fatally shot by Lafayette officers the previous night to demand justice, as Louisiana state police announced an investigation into the 31-year-old Black man's death, per the Advocate.

Why it matters: The May 25 death in police custody of George Floyd in Minneapolis has shone a spotlight on disproportionate officer-involved killings of Black people and ignited widespread protests across the U.S. and the world.

