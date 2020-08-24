1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden demands officer accountability after police shoot Black man in Wisconsin

Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday called for "an immediate, full and transparent investigation" into the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Driving the news: Authorities declared an emergency curfew amid protests in Kenosha on Sunday, after video posted on social media appeared to show police shoot Blake seven times in the back when he reached into his car, ignoring their commands. Kenosha Police said the incident is being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

What he's saying: "[T]his morning, the nation wakes up yet again with grief and outrage that yet another Black American is a victim of excessive force. This calls for an immediate, full and transparent investigation and the officers must be held accountable."

  • "These shots pierce the soul of our nation. Jill and I pray for Jacob’s recovery and for his children."
  • "Equal justice has not been real for Black Americans and so many others. We are at an inflection point. We must dismantle systemic racism. It is the urgent task before us."

Rebecca Falconer
11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Wisconsin authorities declare emergency curfew after police shoot Black man

Photo: Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Reuters

Authorities declared an emergency curfew in Kenosha, Wisconsin, late Sunday as protesters rallied after video posted to social media appeared to show police officers shooting Jacob Blake, a Black man, multiple times at close range in his back — seriously wounding him.

Why it matters: The issue of disproportionate violence against Black people by police officers has come to the fore this year during protests against systemic racism nationwide — and it is increasingly manifesting in localities across the country.

Rebecca Falconer
Aug 23, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Violence in Portland after far-right groups rally

The Proud Boys and other far-right groups rally in downtown Portland, Oregon on Aug. 22 for the second Saturday in a row. Photo: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

Federal authorities intervened after clashes between armed far-right groups, some with "ties to fascist" organizations, and anti-racism protesters near the Justice Center in downtown Portland, Oregon, saw rocks, mace and paint balls used, per the Oregonian.

Of note: Portland Police officers "remained at a distance ... even as people beat others with sticks, and at least two right-wing activists brandished handguns," the Washington Post reports. The police blamed limited resources in a statement on "why the events downtown were not declared a riot and why police did not intervene."

Rebecca Falconer
Aug 23, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Protesters rally over fatal police shooting of Black man in Louisiana

Protesters gathered Saturday at the scene where Trayford Pellerin was fatally shot by Lafayette officers the previous night to demand justice, as Louisiana state police announced an investigation into the 31-year-old Black man's death, per the Advocate.

Why it matters: The May 25 death in police custody of George Floyd in Minneapolis has shone a spotlight on disproportionate officer-involved killings of Black people and ignited widespread protests across the U.S. and the world.

