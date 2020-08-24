Biden demands officer accountability after police shoot Black man in Wisconsin

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday called for "an immediate, full and transparent investigation" into the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Driving the news: Authorities declared an emergency curfew amid protests in Kenosha on Sunday, after video posted on social media appeared to show police shoot Blake seven times in the back when he reached into his car, ignoring their commands. Kenosha Police said the incident is being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

What he's saying: "[T]his morning, the nation wakes up yet again with grief and outrage that yet another Black American is a victim of excessive force. This calls for an immediate, full and transparent investigation and the officers must be held accountable."