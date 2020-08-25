2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Jacob Blake's mother calls for prayers, end to violent protests in Kenosha

Jacob Blake's mother, Julia Jackson, implored Kenosha residents on Tuesday to bring an end to the violence that followed the police-shooting of her son, adding, "We really just need prayers."

Why it matters: Kenosha, Wisconsin, has been in a state of chaos since police shot Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, eight times — months after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Protests have consumed Kenosha with calls for racial justice and an end to police brutality.

The state of play: Attorney Ben Crump, who has represented other victims of police shootings and their families, commented on Blake's condition Tuesday afternoon.

  • "The medical diagnosis right now is that he is paralyzed, and because those bullets severed his spinal cord and shattered some of his vertebrae ... it is going to take a miracle for Jacob Blake Jr. to ever walk again."
  • "He is currently in surgery as we speak still struggling to sustain his life and to hopefully become some resemblance of the man he once was."

What they're saying: "If Jacob knew what was going on, as far as that goes, the violence and the destruction, he would be very unpleased," Jackson said. "So I really am asking and encouraging everyone in Wisconsin and abroad to take a moment and examine your hearts."

  • "As I pray for my son's healing, physically, emotionally and spiritually, I also have been praying, even before this, for the healing of our country." 
  • "Let's use our hearts, our love and our intelligence to work together to show the rest of the world how humans are supposed to treat each other. America is great when we behave greatly."

Catch up quick: Authorities declared an emergency curfew in Kenosha late Sunday as protesters rallied.

  • Demonstrations remained peaceful until the 8 p.m. curfew on Monday. Law enforcement fired tear gas at demonstrators, according to the Washington Post.
  • Protesters threw firecrackers and water bottles, set fires and attacked signs and storefronts, according to the Post.
  • In a move described by the ACLU of Wisconsin as "unnecessary," Evers (D) declared a state of emergency authorizing the state's National Guard to support local law enforcement in what he called "a limited mobilization."

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Jacob Blake paralyzed from waist down after police shooting, father says

Photo: Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Reuters

Jacob Blake is paralyzed from the waist down after being shot eight times by police, though doctors are unsure if the injury is permanent, his father told the Chicago Sun-Times Tuesday.

The big picture: Law enforcement deployed tear gas in Kenosha, Wisconsin, late Monday as officers clashed with demonstrators who defied a curfew to protest the police shooting of Blake, a 29-year-old Black man.

Fadel Allassan
Aug 24, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden demands officer accountability after police shoot Black man in Wisconsin

Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday called for "an immediate, full and transparent investigation" into the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Driving the news: Authorities declared an emergency curfew amid protests in Kenosha on Sunday, after video posted on social media appeared to show police shoot Blake seven times in the back when he reached into his car, ignoring their commands. Kenosha Police said the incident is being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Axios
Aug 24, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Wisconsin on the brink after cop shoots Black man

Protesters confront Kenosha County deputies last night. Photo: Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Reuters

The next name you'll hear: Jacob Blake, 29, who is in serious condition after being shot seven times in the back by police officers while reaching into his car in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Why it matters: Black men are shot by white police officers at a disproportionate rate, and justice for these shootings is often scarce — or only initiated after mass protests and unrest.

