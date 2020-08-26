So far, polls are showing President Trump well behind Joe Biden, and some pundits are proclaiming he can’t win. In some ways, the lead-up to this election feels like 2016 all over again.

Plus, student journalists are sounding the alarm about universities reopening.

And, the story of Black women's fight for voting rights on this 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.

Guests: Axios co-founder Mike Allen, The Crimson White's Mikayla Wyatt, and Dr. Martha Jones.

