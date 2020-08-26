8 mins ago - Podcasts

Podcast: How Trump could pull off another win

So far, polls are showing President Trump well behind Joe Biden, and some pundits are proclaiming he can’t win. In some ways, the lead-up to this election feels like 2016 all over again.

  • Plus, student journalists are sounding the alarm about universities reopening.
  • And, the story of Black women's fight for voting rights on this 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.

Guests: Axios co-founder Mike Allen, The Crimson White's Mikayla Wyatt, and Dr. Martha Jones.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper: Student media sounds alarm on unsafe university reopenings.

Go deeper

Axios
Aug 25, 2020 - Podcasts

The GOP's case for re-electing Trump

The virtual Republican National Convention kicked off Monday with an official roll call that nominated President Trump and Vice President Pence for re-election as the GOP ticket.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
19 hours ago - Health

University of Alabama reports 531 COVID-19 cases since in-person classes began

Photo: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The University of Alabama on Monday reported 531 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students, faculty and staff since in-person classes resumed on Aug. 19, according to the school's new coronavirus dashboard.

Why it matters: The outbreak underscores concerns from public health experts that in-person classes could cause community spread of the coronavirus within school populations. The total reported on Monday does not include the 311 positive tests that were caught when students first re-entered campus.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Jacob Blake demonstrators shot during protest in Kenosha

People hold signs as they march outside the County Courthouse during demonstrations against the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday. Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images

Authorities said one person has died after gunfire erupted as demonstrators protested the death of Jacob Blake, who was left paralyzed after being shot by police in the Wisconsin city, per the New York Times.

Details: At least three people were shot, and authorities are searching for a suspect, the Washington Post notes. There was a standoff between an armed group who said they were protecting property, per the New York Times. Buildings have burned and law enforcement have use tear gas on protesters during three nights of unrest.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow