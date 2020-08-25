41 mins ago - Economy & Business

Student media sounds alarm on unsafe university reopenings

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

College media outlets are calling out their universities for failing to address the potentially-devastating communal spread of COVID-19 in their college towns.

Why it matters: With local newspapers in decline, campus papers have increasingly become the default for how students and community members get their news.

The big picture: Media reports and viral videos have pinpointed parties and social gatherings as the main culprit of cases across campuses so far, a problem students say universities should have prepared for. Instead, the schools are blaming the students.

  • "We all saw this coming," The Daily Tar Heel, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill's student newspaper, wrote in an editorial that went viral last week.
  • UNC reverted to in-person learning just one week into the school year after clusters of coronavirus cases sprouted throughout student living areas.

The Daily Tar Heel is one of a number of campus papers that have been reporting on the mass crowds and concerns from students about super-spreader events:

  • At Penn State University, Onward State reported on a petition asking the university to send freshmen home that garnered more than 2,500 signatures.
  • At Syracuse University, The Daily Orange reported on a video of at least 100 students partying on the Quad with no masks and no social distancing less than a week before classes were set to begin.
  • The University of Notre Dame's The Observer posted a front-page editorial Friday titled, "Don't make us write obituaries," after the university closed campus.
    • "The University administration has largely blamed the COVID-19 outbreak on students attending off-campus parties," the editorial said. "While this isn't entirely misplaced, it has been used to deflect responsibility from the very administrations that insisted they were prepared for us to return to campus."
  • Oklahoma State University's The Ocolly quoted a professor who said about students congregating at bars, "This is very disappointing, frightening and 100% predictable."
  • The University of Alabama's The Crimson White wrote an editorial after clusters of cases emerged titled: "No, President Bell, we won’t be your PR."

What to watch: Colleges that decided to reopen their campuses promised precautionary measures for classes and move-in procedures. Some administrators are now getting the local police involved to break up parties and large gatherings off-campus.

  • Universities have generally threatened suspension and other punishments for those who do not wear masks or observe social distancing rules.

Updated 12 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Expand chart
Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

A Florida judge struck down an emergency order from the Florida Department of Education that would have required all schools to reopen for in-person learning this month.

By the numbers: Over 177,100 people have died from COVID-19 and more than 5.7 million have tested positive for the virus in the U.S., Johns Hopkins data shows. Nearly 2 million have recovered.

Erica Pandey
Aug 19, 2020 - Economy & Business

1 in 5 college students don't plan to go back this fall

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

As the coronavirus pandemic pushes more and more universities to switch to remote learning — at least to start — 22% of college students across all four years are planning not to enroll this fall, according to a new College Reaction/Axios poll.

Why it matters: Scores of colleges were already approaching a financial cliff before the pandemic began. Steep drops in enrollment could push some over the edge.

Orion Rummler
15 hours ago - Health

Florida judge strikes down order to reopen schools for in-person classes

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at Florida State University on Aug. 11. Photo: Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

A Florida judge on Monday struck down an emergency order from the Florida Department of Education that would have required all schools to reopen for in-person learning this month, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Why it matters: Leon County Judge Charles Dodson ruled that Florida had "essentially ignored the requirement of school safety" in pushing to reopen schools and that the state's order overrode school boards' constitutional authority to make decisions for their school systems, per the Times.

