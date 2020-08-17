53 mins ago - Health

Coronavirus forces UNC to abandon in-person classes after one week

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Photo: Ted Richardson/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will shift to remote learning after clusters of five or more coronavirus cases spread in three residence halls and within a fraternity, just one week after class began.

The big picture: Universities determined to reopen this fall boasted preventative measures that include smaller class sizes, cleaning protocols and even testing options, but problems still persist.

  • Reports of parties and informal gatherings, which are out of a university's control when they occur off-campus, are fueling the lack of social distancing practices among students,
  • "After only one week of campus operations, with growing numbers of clusters and insufficient control over the off-campus behavior of students (and others), it is time for an off-ramp. We have tried to make this work, but it is not working," UNC's Dean of Public Health Barbara Rimer said in a blog post Monday.

Details: Students were told in an email from UNC that they can cancel contracts with Carolina Housing with no penalty, and that residents with "hardships," like those without reliable internet access, international students or student athletes, can stay if they choose.

Driving the news: Students are now calling out their universities in college media outlets for not preparing for the inevitable and failing to address the potentially-devastating communal spread of COVID-19 in their college towns.

  • "We all saw this coming," The Daily Tar Heel, the school's paper, wrote in an editorial.
  • "University leadership should have expected students, many of whom are now living on their own for the first time, to be reckless."

By the numbers: The university’s positivity rate for COVID-19 rose from 2.8% to 13.6% last week, per the Tar Heel. As of Monday, UNC has 177 students in isolation and 349 students in quarantine both on and off campus. 

Updated 19 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The number of deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 170,000 and cases rose past 5.4 million in the U.S. on Sunday evening, Johns Hopkins data shows. More than 1.8 million have recovered.

The big picture: Six states set new highs last week for novel coronavirus infections recorded in a single day. However, dramatic single-day rises have become less frequent as the country's outbreak begins to slow down. But some states are still facing serious spikes and rising hospitalizations.

Updated 14 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

India reported 57,981 new coronavirus cases Monday, taking its total to almost 2.65 million, and its death toll reached 50,921 after reporting another 941 people had lost their lives to the virus.

By the numbers: Over 775,200 people have died of the novel coronavirus globally and nearly 21.7 million have tested positive, per Johns Hopkins University data. Almost 13.7 million have recovered from the virus.

9 hours ago - Sports

Where college football stands around the country

Data: Axios Research; Cartogram: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The splintering of big-time college football has set the stage for even more drama as the fall inches closer and campuses start to re-open.

The state of play: The Big Ten and Pac-12 are planning for a possible spring season (a logistical nightmare) amid backlash from players and coaches. The SEC, Big 12 and ACC are still planning to play this fall, which has put move-in weekend under a microscope as students return to campus.

