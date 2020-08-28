58 mins ago - Politics & Policy

CNN adds second chyron to fact-check Trump's RNC speech

Screen shot of CNN

CNN debuted a new chyron on Thursday to fact-check Donald Trump's acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention in real-time.

Why it matters: News networks have faced sustained criticism for airing Trump speeches and press conferences live, instead of layering on more fact-checking.

Details: The company added the additional black and white "Facts First" fact-check chyron several times throughout the president's speech.

  • One chyron fact-checked the president's comments about Democratic nominee Joe Biden's commitment to stopping the coronavirus.
  • Another fact-checked the president's comments about the country's progress on defeating COVID-19.

The big picture: For the first three nights of the convention, CNN and MSNBC fact-checked many of the speeches using different tactics, like breaking away from speeches to have analysts fact-check claims, or showing fact-check graphics on the screen.

Aug 27, 2020

Kayleigh McEnany shares personal story at RNC about preventative mastectomy

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany shared at the Republican National Convention Wednesday night that she had a preventative mastectomy in 2018, and received support from President Trump even though she did personally not know him at the time.

Why it matters: McEnany said that through her experience, she knows that Trump supports health care coverage for Americans with pre-existing conditions, an issue the president has recently emphasized as important to the GOP. Her comments did not address the fact that Trump administration is currently arguing before the Supreme Court that the Affordable Care Act — which protects pre-existing conditions — should be struck down.

Politics & Policy

RNC dashboard

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

🗓 What's happening: Trump casts Biden as vessel for "wild-eyed Marxists" in RNC acceptance speech

Flashback: What Trump said about "law and order" at his 2016 RNC speech.

🚨 Highlights from Night 4:

📝 Between the lines: How Trump could pull off another upset.

10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: Trump is "rooting for more violence"

Joe Biden told MSNBC on Thursday that President Trump is "rooting for more violence, not less" in cities facing unrest due to protests against police brutality.

The backdrop: The Democratic nominee's comments came after four consecutive nights of turmoil in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man who was left paralyzed.

