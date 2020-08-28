CNN adds second chyron to fact-check Trump's RNC speech

CNN debuted a new chyron on Thursday to fact-check Donald Trump's acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention in real-time.

Why it matters: News networks have faced sustained criticism for airing Trump speeches and press conferences live, instead of layering on more fact-checking.

Details: The company added the additional black and white "Facts First" fact-check chyron several times throughout the president's speech.

One chyron fact-checked the president's comments about Democratic nominee Joe Biden's commitment to stopping the coronavirus.

Another fact-checked the president's comments about the country's progress on defeating COVID-19.

The big picture: For the first three nights of the convention, CNN and MSNBC fact-checked many of the speeches using different tactics, like breaking away from speeches to have analysts fact-check claims, or showing fact-check graphics on the screen.

