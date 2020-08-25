Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) said while the 2020 election is between President" Trump and Joe Biden, it is not solely about Donald Trump and Joe Biden. It's about the promise of America."

The big picture: Scott, the only Black GOP senator in Congress, headlined the first night with Donald Trump Jr. In his speech, Scott accused attacked presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and accused Democrats of campaigning on a "cultural revolution" for a "fundamentally different America."

What he's saying: "It is about how we respond when tackling critical issues like police reform when Democrats called our work a token effort and walked out of the room during negotiations because they wanted the issue more than they wanted a solution."

"Our family went from cotton to Congress in one lifetime, and that's why I believe the next American century can be better than the last. There are millions of families just like mine all across this nation full of potential, seeking to live the American dream. And I'm here tonight to tell you that supporting the Republican ticket gives you the best chance of making that dream a reality."

"That's why I fight to this day for school choice, to make sure every child in every neighborhood has a quality education. I don't care if it's a public, private, charter, virtual or a home school. When a parent has a choice, their kid has a better chance. And the president has fought alongside me on that."

"We are not fully where we want to be, but I thank god all mighty we are not where we used to be. We are always striving to be better. When we stumble, and we will, we pick ourselves back up and try again."

Of note: Scott his on Biden's race record, saying, "Joe Biden said if a Black man didn't vote for him he wasn't truly Black. Joe Biden said Black people are a monolithic community. It was Joe Biden who said poor kids can be just as smart as white kids."