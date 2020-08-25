2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Tim Scott goes after Biden on race

Sen. Tim Scott at a June Senate hearing in Washington, DC. Photo: Al-Drago-Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) said while the 2020 election is between President" Trump and Joe Biden, it is not solely about Donald Trump and Joe Biden. It's about the promise of America."

The big picture: Scott, the only Black GOP senator in Congress, headlined the first night with Donald Trump Jr. In his speech, Scott accused attacked presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and accused Democrats of campaigning on a "cultural revolution" for a "fundamentally different America."

What he's saying: "It is about how we respond when tackling critical issues like police reform when Democrats called our work a token effort and walked out of the room during negotiations because they wanted the issue more than they wanted a solution."

"Our family went from cotton to Congress in one lifetime, and that's why I believe the next American century can be better than the last. There are millions of families just like mine all across this nation full of potential, seeking to live the American dream. And I'm here tonight to tell you that supporting the Republican ticket gives you the best chance of making that dream a reality."
  • "That's why I fight to this day for school choice, to make sure every child in every neighborhood has a quality education. I don't care if it's a public, private, charter, virtual or a home school. When a parent has a choice, their kid has a better chance. And the president has fought alongside me on that."
  • "We are not fully where we want to be, but I thank god all mighty we are not where we used to be. We are always striving to be better. When we stumble, and we will, we pick ourselves back up and try again."

Of note: Scott his on Biden's race record, saying, "Joe Biden said if a Black man didn't vote for him he wasn't truly Black. Joe Biden said Black people are a monolithic community. It was Joe Biden who said poor kids can be just as smart as white kids."

  • "And while his words are one thing, his actions take it to a whole new level. In 1994 Biden led the charge on a crime bill that put millions of Black Americans behind bars. President trump's criminal justice reform law fixed many of the disparities Biden created and made our system more fair and just for all Americans."

Key moments from Harris and Biden's first joint interview

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris presented a united front against President Trump, even as ABC's Robin Roberts and David Muir pushed them on topics of race and more.

The big picture: In one of the key moments during the early days of the Democratic primary race, Harris directly challenged Biden over busing and school segregation. When asked about that moment, Harris said, "There are real racial disparities that are rooted in systemic racism and a failure to address the truths that may be difficult truths. Joe Biden does that. And he is doing that. He is addressing these truths."

Biden, Harris to receive regular COVID-19 tests

Biden and Harris conclude the Democratic National Conventio on Aug. 20 in Wilmington, Delaware. Photo: Oliver Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris plan to get regularly tested as they ramp up in-person campaigning ahead of Election Day, a Biden campaign spokesperson confirmed Monday.

Why it matters: Biden had not received a coronavirus test as of this weekend, his deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday. Bedingfield said that Biden did not have the virus, but did not clarify how that was determined without a test.

Tonight's RNC sneak peek

Screenshot: MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” 

I'm told this is the speech from tonight's Republican National Convention opener that the Trump campaign thinks will get the buzz tomorrow.

What to watch: In the 9 p.m. ET hour, Vernon Jones, a Democratic state representative from Georgia, will argue that Democrats have abandoned Black voters and the working class.

