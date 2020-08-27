Pence national security adviser Keith Kellogg: "Trump is no hawk"

Retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, who currently serves as Vice President Pence's national security adviser, testified to President Trump's "America First" foreign policy accomplishments at the Republican National Convention Wednesday night.

The big picture: Speaking from his own experiences as a veteran, Kellogg noted that Trump's military strategy has led to achievements like the destruction of the ISIS caliphate and killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. But "make no mistake, President Trump is no hawk," Kellogg added. "He wisely wields the sword when required, but believes in seeking peace instead of perpetual conflict."

What he's saying: "In 1967, at the age of 22, I volunteered to serve my country in Vietnam. From the jungles of Vietnam to the deserts of Iraq — I have gone where my nation asked. I have borne witness to soldiers’ last moments on earth, their lives spent in the hope and promise of a better future for all Americans."

"I lived service. I understand sacrifice. I know leadership. Over the past three and a half years, I have witnessed every major foreign policy and national security decision by the President. I have been in the room where it happened. I saw only one agenda and one guiding question when tough calls had to be made…is this decision right for America?"

"Ask yourself, has this President kept his promises…to keep us out of needless conflicts and to pursue ending wars without end? Has he defended your interests in renegotiating trade deals that previously hurt Americans and our national security? Has he fulfilled his Commander in Chief role by decisively going after our Nation’s enemies?"

The bottom line: "You and I know, the answer is yes," Kellogg concluded. "The choice is clear. This is the most important election of our lifetimes. The next four years will decide the course of our country for decades to come."