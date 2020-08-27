1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Pence national security adviser Keith Kellogg: "Trump is no hawk"

Retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, who currently serves as Vice President Pence's national security adviser, testified to President Trump's "America First" foreign policy accomplishments at the Republican National Convention Wednesday night.

The big picture: Speaking from his own experiences as a veteran, Kellogg noted that Trump's military strategy has led to achievements like the destruction of the ISIS caliphate and killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. But "make no mistake, President Trump is no hawk," Kellogg added. "He wisely wields the sword when required, but believes in seeking peace instead of perpetual conflict."

What he's saying: "In 1967, at the age of 22, I volunteered to serve my country in Vietnam. From the jungles of Vietnam to the deserts of Iraq — I have gone where my nation asked. I have borne witness to soldiers’ last moments on earth, their lives spent in the hope and promise of a better future for all Americans."

  • "I lived service. I understand sacrifice. I know leadership. Over the past three and a half years, I have witnessed every major foreign policy and national security decision by the President. I have been in the room where it happened. I saw only one agenda and one guiding question when tough calls had to be made…is this decision right for America?"
  • "Ask yourself, has this President kept his promises…to keep us out of needless conflicts and to pursue ending wars without end?  Has he defended your interests in renegotiating trade deals that previously hurt Americans and our national security? Has he fulfilled his Commander in Chief role by decisively going after our Nation’s enemies?"

The bottom line: "You and I know, the answer is yes," Kellogg concluded. "The choice is clear. This is the most important election of our lifetimes. The next four years will decide the course of our country for decades to come."

Go deeper

Rashaan Ayesh
Updated Aug 26, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Rand Paul: "I'm proud of the job Donald Trump has done"

Sen. Rand Paul spoke on the second night of the Republican National Convention, saying he is "proud" of the job President Trump has done during his first term.

Details: "I don’t always agree with him. But our occasional policy differences are far outweighed by our significant agreements. But more important than simple agreement is accomplishment. President Trump gets things done," Paul said.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
24 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pompeo lauds Trump for "bold initiatives in every corner of the world"

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during his speech at the Republican National Convention Tuesday evening that he believes President Trump "has led bold initiatives in nearly every corner of the world" that have kept the U.S. safe.

The big picture: Pompeo's decision to deliver his speech from Jerusalem breaks from the precedent of America's top diplomats staying out of partisan battles — which has spurred an investigation for a possible violation of the Hatch Act.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 15 mins ago - World

New Zealand mosque attack terrorist jailed for life with no parole

Students display the New Zealand national flag next to flowers during a vigil in Christchurch on March 18, 2019, three days after the Christchurch mosques attack. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images

New Zealand's High Court sentenced the Australian white supremacist who admitted killing 51 people in two Christchurch mosques to life in prison with no parole, per RNZ.

Why it matters: Brenton Tarrant, 29, is the first person in New Zealand to receive the sentence. The 2019 attack is considered the worst in the country's history and one of the world's worst shootings by a single gunman. Dozens of survivors faced him in court to give victim impact statements this week.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow