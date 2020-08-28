55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Giuliani rails against Black Lives Matter, Antifa and De Blasio in RNC speech

President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani took on the "unprecedented wave of lawlessness" that has swept across the U.S. at the RNC Thursday night, accusing the Black Lives Matter movement and Antifa of turning peaceful protests into "vicious, brutal riots."

Why it matters: As mayor of New York City, Giuliani was famous for championing a controversial record of crime-fighting, including policies like stop-and-frisk. He tore into his successor Bill De Blasio for allowing crime to rise in New York, and accused Joe Biden of being a "Trojan horse" for progressives "waiting to execute their pro-criminal, anti-police, socialist policies."

The big picture: As Trump's personal attorney, Giuliani became mired in scandal after seeking to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden. He was reported to be under criminal investigation by federal prosecutors in New York last year.

What he's saying: "New York City, once described as America’s Crime Capital, had become by the mid-1990s America’s safest large city. Now today my city is in shock. Murders, shootings and violent crime are increasing at percentages unheard of in the past. We are seeing the return of rioting and looting," Giuliani said.

  • "The whole unprecedented wave of lawlessness began with a truly just cause the unforgiveable police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020. Peaceful protests began all over the land. ... It seemed for a ‘a few brief shining moments’ like Democrat and Republican leaders would come together with a unified proposal to reduce police misconduct."
  • "This possibility was very dangerous to the Left. They had a President to beat and a country to destroy, and although a bi-partisan coalition agreeing on action against police brutality would be very valuable for the country, it would also make President Trump appear to be an effective leader. So, BLM and ANTIFA sprang into action and in a flash hijacked the protests into vicious, brutal riots."

The bottom line: "If Biden is elected, along with the Democrats who are unwilling to speak out against this anarchy, then the crime wave will intensify and spread from cities and towns to suburbs and beyond," Giuliani argued. "I have no doubt, and I’m sure you don’t, when President Trump is re-elected the damage will stop."

24 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pence addresses Kenosha in RNC speech: "The violence must stop"

Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday accepted his re-nomination at the Republican National Convention, where he briefly mentioned the protests that have erupted in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd and the shooting of Jacob Blake: "Let me be clear: the violence must stop — whether in Minneapolis, Portland, or Kenosha."

Why it matters: President Trump and Pence are running on a "law and order" message that speakers have relentlessly underscored on each day of the RNC, warning of an America overrun by left-wing "mobs" under a Biden administration. Pence did not address the incidents of police brutality that have set off many of the protests, and rejected the idea of systemic racism in law enforcement.

Orion Rummler
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden responds to Pence speech: The violence is in "Trump’s America"

Biden in Wilmington, Delaware, on Aug. 20. Photo: Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Joe Biden issued a statement Thursday rebuking Vice President Mike Pence for claiming in his RNC speech that "you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America," referencing Black Lives Matter protests and unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The big picture: Trump and Pence are running on a "law and order" message amid nationwide unrest, and Republicans have relentlessly attacked Biden for what they claim has been a failure to denounce violent protests. Biden said unequivocally in his Thursday statement: "There is no place for violence, looting or burning. None. Zero."

Alayna Treene
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

What to expect from Trump's RNC acceptance speech

Staging and lighting is set up on the South Lawn of the White House on August 24, 2020 in Washington, DC. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

On Night 4 of the Republican National Convention, President Trump will deliver a wildly different speech than the one Joe Biden gave last week.

What to watch: Trump will offer a blistering rebuke of Biden’s record and his decades as "a failed" elected official in a closing address that will declare November as a battle between “us vs. them,” campaign officials tell Axios.

