Trump campaign releases list of Republican convention speakers

The Trump campaign on Sunday released the lineup of speakers slated to appear at the Republican National Convention this week.

The big picture: The reworked RNC will be a four-night spectacle including still-under-wraps venues, a 10pm "nightly surprise," and guests and themes playing to "the forgotten men and women of America," campaign officials tell Axios. Trump plans to speak every night and will deliver his acceptance speech from the South Lawn of the White House.

Highlights

Monday, Aug. 24

Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.)

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (La.)

Rep. Matt Gaetz (Fla.)

Rep. Jim Jordan (Ohio)

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel

Mark and Patricia McCloskey (St. Louis couple who waved guns at protesters)

Donald Trump Jr.

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk

Tuesday, Aug. 25

First lady Melania Trump

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Sen. Rand Paul (Ky.)

Nicholas Sandmann (Covington Catholic student who sued media outlets)

Eric Trump

Tiffany Trump

Wednesday, Aug. 26

Vice President Mike Pence

Second lady Karen Pence

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (Tenn.)

Sen. Joni Ernst (Iowa)

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (Texas)

Rep. Elise Stefanik (N.Y.)

Former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway

Thursday, Aug. 27

President Trump

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.)

Sen. Tom Cotton (Ark.)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.)

Ivanka Trump

Rudy Giuliani

Franklin Graham

Alice Johnson (granted clemency by Trump)

UFC President Dana White

