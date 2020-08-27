Kellyanne Conway at RNC: Trump has "elevated women"

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said President Trump has "elevated women to senior positions in business and in government" during her speech at the Republican National Convention Wednesday night.

Why it matters: Polls suggest Trump is losing support among white women who backed him in the 2016 election, according to the Washington Post. Conway, who has been one of Trump's most loyal supporters since his 2016 campaign, announced recently that she will depart the White House at the end of this month to spend more time with her family.

What she's saying: "[Trump] confides in and consults us, respects our opinions, and insists that we are on equal footing with the men," Conway said. "President Trump helped me shatter a barrier in the world of politics by empowering me to manage his campaign to its successful conclusion."

"With the help of millions of Americans, our team defied the critics, questionable polls and conventional wisdom — and we won."

"For many of us, 'women’s empowerment' is not a slogan. It comes not from strangers on social media or sanitized language in a corporate handbook. It comes from the everyday heroes who nurture us, who shape us, and who believe in us.

"The promise of America belongs to us all. This is a land of inventors and innovators, of entrepreneurs and educators, or pioneers and parents, all contributing to the success and the future of a great nation and her people. These everyday heroes have a champion in President Trump."

The bottom line: "This is the man I know and the resident we need," Conway said after detailing Trump's efforts to combat the opioid crisis. "He picks the toughest fights and tackles the most complex problems. He has stood by me, and he will stand up for you."