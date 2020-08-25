Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley painted President Trump as the right choice for foreign policy in her speech at the Republican National Convention on Monday, saying that "Trump has always put America first."

The big picture: Haley resigned from the Trump's administration in 2018, after taking the ambassador position just four days after the president's inauguration. She has stood by Trump following her tenure and told NBC last year that she never had any doubts about his truthfulness or fitness for office.

What she's saying: "Joe Biden and the Democrats are still blaming America first. Donald Trump has always put America first. He has earned four more years as President," Haley said.

"This President has a record of strength and success. The former Vice President has a record of weakness and failure. Joe Biden is good for Iran and ISIS … great for Communist China ... and he’s a godsend to everyone who wants America to apologize, abstain, and abandon our values," she said.

"Obama and Biden let North Korea threaten America. President Trump rejected that weakness, and we passed the toughest sanctions on North Korea in history."

Of note: Haley also indirectly addressed the Black Lives Matter movement, saying "of course we know that every single Black life is valuable."