Nikki Haley: "America is not a racist country"

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley at Fox News Channel Studios in 2019 in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley painted President Trump as the right choice for foreign policy in her speech at the Republican National Convention on Monday, saying that "Trump has always put America first."

The big picture: Haley resigned from the Trump's administration in 2018, after taking the ambassador position just four days after the president's inauguration. She has stood by Trump following her tenure and told NBC last year that she never had any doubts about his truthfulness or fitness for office.

What she's saying: "Joe Biden and the Democrats are still blaming America first. Donald Trump has always put America first. He has earned four more years as President," Haley said.

  • "This President has a record of strength and success. The former Vice President has a record of weakness and failure. Joe Biden is good for Iran and ISIS … great for Communist China ... and he’s a godsend to everyone who wants America to apologize, abstain, and abandon our values," she said.
  • "Obama and Biden let North Korea threaten America. President Trump rejected that weakness, and we passed the toughest sanctions on North Korea in history."

Of note: Haley also indirectly addressed the Black Lives Matter movement, saying "of course we know that every single Black life is valuable."

  • "In much of the Democratic Party, it’s now fashionable to say that America is racist. That is a lie. America is not a racist country," she said.
  • "This is personal for me. I am the proud daughter of Indian immigrants. They came to America and settled in a small southern town. My father wore a turban. My mother wore a sari. I was a brown girl in a Black and white world."
  • "America is a story that’s a work in progress. Now is the time to build on that progress, and make America even freer, fairer, and better for everyone. That’s why it’s tragic to see so much of the Democratic Party turn a blind eye toward riots and rage."

Tonight's RNC sneak peek

I'm told this is the speech from tonight's Republican National Convention opener that the Trump campaign thinks will get the buzz tomorrow.

What to watch: In the 9 p.m. ET hour, Vernon Jones, a Democratic state representative from Georgia, will argue that Democrats have abandoned Black voters and the working class.

Key moments from Harris and Biden's first joint interview

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris presented a united front against President Trump, even as ABC's Robin Roberts and David Muir pushed them on topics of race and more.

The big picture: In one of the key moments during the early days of the Democratic primary race, Harris directly challenged Biden over busing and school segregation. When asked about that moment, Harris said, "There are real racial disparities that are rooted in systemic racism and a failure to address the truths that may be difficult truths. Joe Biden does that. And he is doing that. He is addressing these truths."

Trump campaign releases second-term agenda

Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The Trump campaign on Sunday released a 49-point wishlist for President Trump's second term on the eve of the Republican National Convention.

Why it matters: It comes after Trump has repeatedly struggled to detail what his second term might look like, which has both frustrated and worried top Republicans and left critics questioning whether he even had an agenda.

