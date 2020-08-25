1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

McCloskeys endorse Trump at RNC

Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP File

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, attorneys charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon after they pulled guns on anti-racism protesters outside of their mansion in June, spoke at the Republican National Convention on Monday.

Why it matters: The McCloskeys argued that Black Lives Matter protesters and liberal radicals would "abolish the suburbs all-together" if they gained power in "Joe Biden's party" — boosting President Trump's campaign effort to stoke fears of lawless cities and an end to what he's called the “Suburban Lifestyle Dream.”

What they're saying: "Whether it’s defunding the police, ending cash bail so criminals can be released back out on the streets the same day to riot again, or encouraging anarchy on our streets, it seems as if Democrats no longer view the government’s job as protecting honest citizens from criminals, but rather protecting criminals from honest citizens," Mark McCloskey said.

  • "The radicals are not content just marching in the streets. They want to walk the halls of Congress. They want power. This is Joe Biden’s party. These are the people who will be in charge," he said.
  • "They are not satisfied with spreading the chaos and violence into our communities, they want to abolish the suburbs all-together by ending single-family home zoning," Patty McCloskey said.
  • "At this moment in history, if you stand up for yourself and for the values our country was founded on, the mob—spurred on by their allies in the media—will try to destroy you."

Between the lines: The Trump administration has rescinded the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing rule, an Obama-era policy aimed at curbing discriminatory housing practices and racial segregation, Axios' Kim Hart writes.

Background: The suburbs were two-thirds white as of the 2010 Census, down from 81% the decade before, and since then the suburbs have continued to diversify, Axios' Margaret Talev reports.

  • Suburban diversification has taken place along with population growth.
  • By the end of 2016, the Pew Research Center says, about 175 million Americans lived in suburbs and small metro areas — more than the 98 million in urban cores and 46 million in rural counties.

Jonathan Swan
Aug 23, 2020 - Politics & Policy

The GOP convention will be a Trumpian production

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

This week's Republican National Convention will be The Trump Show from start to finish, aiming for ratings-juicing stunts, attention-grabbing speeches from MAGA stars, and executive power as performance art, people familiar with the plans tell Axios.

What to expect: "Think of each night like an episode," says one source. "And what would an episode be without an appearance from the star?"

Rashaan Ayesh
Aug 24, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Key moments from Harris and Biden's first joint interview

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris presented a united front against President Trump, even as ABC's Robin Roberts and David Muir pushed them on topics of race and more.

The big picture: In one of the key moments during the early days of the Democratic primary race, Harris directly challenged Biden over busing and school segregation. When asked about that moment, Harris said, "There are real racial disparities that are rooted in systemic racism and a failure to address the truths that may be difficult truths. Joe Biden does that. And he is doing that. He is addressing these truths."

Rebecca Falconer
46 mins ago - Health

Hahn says criticism of his remarks on plasma treatment for coronavirus justified

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahnduring a press conference at the White House on Sunday. Photo: Pete Marovich/Getty Images

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said in a Twitter thread Monday night criticisms of his comments about granting an emergency use authorization (EUA) of convalescent plasma as a treatment for the coronavirus were "entirely justified."

The big picture: In his post, Hahn also addressed the politicization of the FDA, in an apparent reference to President Trump and his trade adviser, Peter Navarro, accusing senior health officials of being part of the "Deep State" amid a decision to put the plasma treatment on hold.

