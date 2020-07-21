Gov. Mike Parson (R) told Fox News Monday "without a doubt" he would pardon Mark and Patricia McCloskey if they're convicted over pulling guns on anti-racism protesters outside their mansion.

The big picture: St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said earlier Monday she'd charged the couple with felony unlawful use of a weapon over images of their actions, which went viral last month. Parson told Fox host Sean Hannity the charges were "unfortunate" and marked a "sad day" for Missouri.

What he's saying: Parson said he'd "do everything within the constitution" to protect them because they're " law-abiding citizens."