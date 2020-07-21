Gov. Mike Parson addresses the media at the Missouri State Capitol Building in Jefferson City in 2019. Photo: Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images
Gov. Mike Parson (R) told Fox News Monday "without a doubt" he would pardon Mark and Patricia McCloskey if they're convicted over pulling guns on anti-racism protesters outside their mansion.
The big picture: St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said earlier Monday she'd charged the couple with felony unlawful use of a weapon over images of their actions, which went viral last month. Parson told Fox host Sean Hannity the charges were "unfortunate" and marked a "sad day" for Missouri.
What he's saying: Parson said he'd "do everything within the constitution" to protect them because they're " law-abiding citizens."
- "They're being attacked, frankly, by a political process," he said, adding they had "every right to protect their property.
- "If you had a mob coming towards you, whether they tore down your gate or not, when they come on your property, they don't have a right to do that in an aggressive manner and people have a right to protect themselves, their family and their property."