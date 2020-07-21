1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Missouri governor vows to pardon white couple who pulled guns on protesters

Gov. Mike Parson addresses the media at the Missouri State Capitol Building in Jefferson City in 2019. Photo: Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

Gov. Mike Parson (R) told Fox News Monday "without a doubt" he would pardon Mark and Patricia McCloskey if they're convicted over pulling guns on anti-racism protesters outside their mansion.

The big picture: St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said earlier Monday she'd charged the couple with felony unlawful use of a weapon over images of their actions, which went viral last month. Parson told Fox host Sean Hannity the charges were "unfortunate" and marked a "sad day" for Missouri.

What he's saying: Parson said he'd "do everything within the constitution" to protect them because they're " law-abiding citizens."

  • "They're being attacked, frankly, by a political process," he said, adding they had "every right to protect their property.
  • "If you had a mob coming towards you, whether they tore down your gate or not, when they come on your property, they don't have a right to do that in an aggressive manner and people have a right to protect themselves, their family and their property."

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

St. Louis prosecutor charges white couple for pulling guns on protesters

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced on Monday that she has charged Mark and Patricia McCloskey with felony unlawful use of a weapon after the couple pulled guns on anti-racism protesters outside of their mansion.

The big picture: Photos of the McCloskeys, both personal injury attorneys in their 60s, went viral last month and have stirred a fiery partisan debate on social media. Missouri's Republican Gov. Mike Parson told Fox News Monday "without a doubt" he would pardon the couple and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) has called on the Justice Department to open a civil rights investigation into Gardner.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

ACLU sues Trump administration over Michael Cohen's imprisonment

Michael Cohen, Presidents Trump's former attorney, at his Park Avenue home in New York City in May before he was sent back to prison. Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

The American Civil Liberties Union is suing the Trump administration "for imprisoning Michael Cohen in retaliation for his plans to publish a book" that's critical of President Trump, the organization announced via Twitter Monday night.

Details: The ACLU filed a petition earlier Monday calling for the release of Trump's former personal lawyer, who was taken back to prison earlier this month after refusing the conditions of his home confinement, per Axios' Jonathan Swan.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m. ET: 14,647,246 — Total deaths: 609,198 — Total recoveries — 8,227,804Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m. ET: 3,825,153 — Total deaths: 140,957 — Total recoveries: 1,131,121 — Total tested: 46,469,524Map.
  3. Politics: McCarthy bill would sanction virus vaccine hackers Jacksonville sheriff says security for GOP convention is "not achievable" — Trump tweets photo wearing mask, says he'll bring back daily virus briefings.
  4. World: The state of the global race for a coronavirus vaccine.
  5. Education: Florida sets the stage for school and government confrontations as teachers unions sue DeSantis.
  6. Public health: World-leading Oxford vaccine produces immune response— Hospitalizations are surging across the country.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow