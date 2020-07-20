52 mins ago - Politics & Policy

St. Louis prosecutor charges white couple for pulling guns on protesters

Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP File

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced on Monday that she has charged Mark and Patricia McCloskey with felony unlawful use of a weapon after the couple pulled guns on anti-racism protesters outside of their mansion.

The big picture: Photos of the McCloskeys, both personal injury attorneys in their 60s, went viral last month and have stirred a fiery partisan debate on social media. Missouri's Republican Gov. Mike Parson has said he would likely pardon the couple if they were charged, and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) has called on the Justice Department to open a civil rights investigation into Gardner.

  • The incident has even prompted a response from President Trump, who said that any attempt to prosecute the couple would be a "disgrace" and suggested, without evidence, that the protesters were going to attack them and burn down their house.
  • The McCloskeys participated in an official Trump campaign virtual event last week and have appeared on Fox News.

What they're saying:

"It is illegal to wave weapons in a threatening manner at those participating in nonviolent protest, and while we are fortunate this situation did not escalate into deadly force, this type of conduct is unacceptable in St. Louis.
The decision to issue charges was made after a thorough investigation with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
I am open to recommending the McCloskeys participate in one of my office’s diversion programs that are designed to reduce unnecessary involvement with the courts. I believe this would serve as a fair resolution to this matter."
— St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner

Editor's note: This post has been corrected to reflect that Sen. Josh Hawley is a Republican senator (not a Democratic senator).

Updated 24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 14,608,517 — Total deaths: 608,487 — Total recoveries — 8,201,516Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 3,804,907 — Total deaths: 140,828 — Total recoveries: 1,131,121 — Total tested: 45,734,327Map.
  3. Politics: Jacksonville sheriff says security for GOP convention is "not achievable" — Trump tweets photo wearing mask, says he'll bring back daily virus briefings.
  4. Education: Florida sets the stage for school and government confrontations as teachers unions sue DeSantis.
  5. Public health: World-leading Oxford vaccine produces immune response— Hospitalizations are surging across the country.
31 mins ago - Health

Florida sets the stage for school and government confrontations

Ron DeSantis. Photo: Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Florida is shaping up as America's bellwether on reopening schools, with teachers unions suing the state on Monday.

Why it matters: The state is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., home to five of America's 10 biggest school districts and governed by an ally of President Trump.

2 hours ago - Podcasts

Saving America's independent restaurants

There are around half a million independent restaurants in America, but upwards of 85% of them could go out of business without some sort of direct aid from Congress.

Axios Re:Cap digs into whether restaurants will be helped in the next round of economic stimulus. Our guests include Ivy Mix, a renowned bartender, co-owner of Leyenda in Brooklyn and author of "Spirits of Latin America," and Steven Soderbergh, the Oscar-winning film director who owns spirit brand Singani 63.