Donald Trump Jr.'s dark prediction: Silent majority could become "silenced majority"

Donald Trump Jr. touted his father's response to the coronavirus pandemic and addressed protests against Confederate statues in his headline speech at the Republican National Convention on Monday.

Details: "We must learn from our past, not erase it," he said in his advocating for confederate statues. He also warned that the "Joe Biden and the radical left are also now coming for our freedom of speech and want to bully us into submission," adding: "If they get their way, it will no longer be the 'silent majority,' it will be the "silenced majority.'"

What else he's saying: "The President quickly took action and shut down travel from China," he said, referring to Trump's first policy action in response to the novel coronavirus.

"Joe Biden and his Democrat allies called my father a racist and xenophobe for doing it. They put political correctness ahead of the safety and security of the American people."

On a post-coronavirus economic recovery, Trump Jr. said "Biden’s radical leftwing policies would stop our economic recovery cold. He’s already talking about shutting the country down — again. It’s madness."

Of note: "Beijing Biden is so weak on China that the Intelligence Community recently assessed that the Chinese Communist Party favors Biden," Trump Jr. said, referring to a counterintelligence community assessment that the Chinese government would prefer Trump lose his reelection bid because it views him as "unpredictable."