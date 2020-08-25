20 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Donald Trump Jr.'s dark prediction: Silent majority could become "silenced majority"

Donald Trump Jr. in Phoenix, Arizona, June 23. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr. touted his father's response to the coronavirus pandemic and addressed protests against Confederate statues in his headline speech at the Republican National Convention on Monday.

Details: "We must learn from our past, not erase it," he said in his advocating for confederate statues. He also warned that the "Joe Biden and the radical left are also now coming for our freedom of speech and want to bully us into submission," adding:  "If they get their way, it will no longer be the 'silent majority,' it will be the "silenced majority.'"

What else he's saying: "The President quickly took action and shut down travel from China," he said, referring to Trump's first policy action in response to the novel coronavirus.

  • "Joe Biden and his Democrat allies called my father a racist and xenophobe for doing it. They put political correctness ahead of the safety and security of the American people."
  • On a post-coronavirus economic recovery, Trump Jr. said "Biden’s radical leftwing policies would stop our economic recovery cold. He’s already talking about shutting the country down — again. It’s madness."

Of note: "Beijing Biden is so weak on China that the Intelligence Community recently assessed that the Chinese Communist Party favors Biden," Trump Jr. said, referring to a counterintelligence community assessment that the Chinese government would prefer Trump lose his reelection bid because it views him as "unpredictable."

  • "They know he’ll weaken us both economically and on the world stage," he said.

Tonight's RNC sneak peek

Screenshot: MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” 

I'm told this is the speech from tonight's Republican National Convention opener that the Trump campaign thinks will get the buzz tomorrow.

What to watch: In the 9 p.m. ET hour, Vernon Jones, a Democratic state representative from Georgia, will argue that Democrats have abandoned Black voters and the working class.

Chris Coons: Trump "can't simply blame China" to get U.S. out of pandemic

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) told "Fox News Sunday" that the U.S. "can't simply blame China as a way to get our country out of this pandemic and the recession and the chaos that's resulted from President Trump's failed response."

Why it matters: Coons was defending Joe Biden for not focusing on the rise of China and its abuses this past week during the Democratic National Convention, claiming that Biden has frequently addressed China on the campaign trail.

Biden, Harris to receive regular COVID-19 tests

Biden and Harris conclude the Democratic National Conventio on Aug. 20 in Wilmington, Delaware. Photo: Oliver Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris plan to get regularly tested as they ramp up in-person campaigning ahead of Election Day, a Biden campaign spokesperson confirmed Monday.

Why it matters: Biden had not received a coronavirus test as of this weekend, his deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday. Bedingfield said that Biden did not have the virus, but did not clarify how that was determined without a test.

