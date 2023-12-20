2 hours ago - News
Portland's 2023, wrapped
As 2023 comes to an end, we wanted to reflect on the biggest stories of the year.
Driving the news: Damian Lillard left the Blazers for the Bucks, marking the end of an era, lawmakers passed dozens of new laws despite the historic GOP walkout, Portland Public Schools teachers went on strike for the first time and we're pumping our own gas now.
- We covered how the city is responding to the ongoing homelessness crisis, fentanyl's impact on our public health system, a growing number of recovery high schools, and the power plays behind Portland's changing government structure.
- We also had fun fighting over where to find the best pizza, detailing the best days of fellow Portlanders, and getting to know our furry, winged and gilled neighbors.
State of play: We compiled a list of the stories that racked up the most page views on our site this year.
- Why Oregon's law to make daylight saving time permanent isn't in effect
- People leaving Portland cost Multnomah County $1 billion
- Portland pickleball court painted over for tennis
- No love for the Oregon Ducks' move to the Big Ten
- Widmer and 10 Barrel can regain "craft" status
- How Portland's racial demographics have changed
- Portland photographer Christine Dong shares her last meal
- The seasonal habits of Portland's crow population
What's next: In the coming weeks, we'll be mapping out our coverage for 2024, and we'd love to know what you want to see.
- What topics or issues would you like to see us cover? More city politics and business? What about food, sports and reviews?
- Send an email to [email protected] and let us know!
More Portland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Portland.