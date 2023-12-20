2 hours ago - News

Portland's 2023, wrapped

As 2023 comes to an end, we wanted to reflect on the biggest stories of the year.

Driving the news: Damian Lillard left the Blazers for the Bucks, marking the end of an era, lawmakers passed dozens of new laws despite the historic GOP walkout, Portland Public Schools teachers went on strike for the first time and we're pumping our own gas now.

State of play: We compiled a list of the stories that racked up the most page views on our site this year.

What's next: In the coming weeks, we'll be mapping out our coverage for 2024, and we'd love to know what you want to see.

  • What topics or issues would you like to see us cover? More city politics and business? What about food, sports and reviews?
  • Send an email to [email protected] and let us know!
