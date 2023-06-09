44 mins ago - Politics

Dozens of new laws passed in Oregon despite Republican walkout

Emily Harris
Photo illustration of the Oregon State Capitol with lines radiating from it.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Gov. Tina Kotek has signed 144 bills into law this legislative session, despite the Republican walkout that has left no quorum in the Senate.

  • They include high-profile bills such as one approved early in the session that allocated $200 million to tackle homelessness, and another that provides $200 million in grants for Oregon's semiconductor industry.

Why it matters: Typically, hundreds of bills become law during a full legislative session. This year, since business in Oregon's Senate has been stalled for over five weeks — a record — these could be all the bills that get through.

Details: The most recent bill that Kotek signed — more than a week ago now — requires landlords to allow tenants to run child care businesses in rental homes if they meet certain requirements. Here are a few other new laws.

  • Starting next year, couples of any sex can register as domestic partners, opening the door to joint tax filing and shared health insurance. Previously, only same-sex couples could be legal domestic partners.
  • If a parking meter is malfunctioning, state law now says you don't have to pay, unless there's a sign saying otherwise.
  • The Oregon Health Authority must develop rules for restaurants to let people use their own takeout containers.
  • A slightly larger type size — 10-point font — is now the legal minimum for documents county clerks accept. Previously, 8-point was the minimum, but as Rob Bovett, lobbyist for the Oregon Association of County Clerks, told lawmakers, "8-point type has always been difficult to read."

Context: Bills that were approved by the Senate before the walkout began May 3 and are now in House committees could still get to the governor's desk for signature — if they are not amended in the House process.

  • Many bills die in committees every session.

What they're saying: Kotek's office pointed to the housing and semiconductor money as significant legislation, as well as a new law that raises the value of government contracts for which agencies can take diversity goals into bid considerations.

  • "While the legislature has passed some critical policies, the need across Oregon far outpaces what’s been accomplished," Kotek's spokesperson Elisabeth Shepard told Axios.

The other side: The office of Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend) pointed to two bills he sponsored that passed — one designed to speed approval of ADUs in rural areas and another that expands the types and amount of food made by at-home entrepreneurs that can be sold commercially.

  • With the walkout, Republicans are trying to stop expanded access to abortion and gender-affirming care. "We are standing firm as the last line of defense for parental rights," Ashley Kuenzi, a spokesperson for Senate Republicans, told Axios.

What's next: Republicans say they will return June 25, the last day of the session, to pass the two-year state budget.

  • There's some elbow room until mid-September, but schools and wildfire fighters say their operations would be significantly disrupted.
