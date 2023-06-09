Gov. Tina Kotek has signed 144 bills into law this legislative session, despite the Republican walkout that has left no quorum in the Senate.

They include high-profile bills such as one approved early in the session that allocated $200 million to tackle homelessness, and another that provides $200 million in grants for Oregon's semiconductor industry.

Why it matters: Typically, hundreds of bills become law during a full legislative session. This year, since business in Oregon's Senate has been stalled for over five weeks — a record — these could be all the bills that get through.

Details: The most recent bill that Kotek signed — more than a week ago now — requires landlords to allow tenants to run child care businesses in rental homes if they meet certain requirements. Here are a few other new laws.

Starting next year, couples of any sex can register as domestic partners, opening the door to joint tax filing and shared health insurance. Previously, only same-sex couples could be legal domestic partners.

If a parking meter is malfunctioning, state law now says you don't have to pay, unless there's a sign saying otherwise.

The Oregon Health Authority must develop rules for restaurants to let people use their own takeout containers.

A slightly larger type size — 10-point font — is now the legal minimum for documents county clerks accept. Previously, 8-point was the minimum, but as Rob Bovett, lobbyist for the Oregon Association of County Clerks, told lawmakers, "8-point type has always been difficult to read."

Context: Bills that were approved by the Senate before the walkout began May 3 and are now in House committees could still get to the governor's desk for signature — if they are not amended in the House process.

Many bills die in committees every session.

What they're saying: Kotek's office pointed to the housing and semiconductor money as significant legislation, as well as a new law that raises the value of government contracts for which agencies can take diversity goals into bid considerations.

"While the legislature has passed some critical policies, the need across Oregon far outpaces what’s been accomplished," Kotek's spokesperson Elisabeth Shepard told Axios.

The other side: The office of Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend) pointed to two bills he sponsored that passed — one designed to speed approval of ADUs in rural areas and another that expands the types and amount of food made by at-home entrepreneurs that can be sold commercially.

With the walkout, Republicans are trying to stop expanded access to abortion and gender-affirming care. "We are standing firm as the last line of defense for parental rights," Ashley Kuenzi, a spokesperson for Senate Republicans, told Axios.

What's next: Republicans say they will return June 25, the last day of the session, to pass the two-year state budget.